Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Murray Ledger & Times
West Jess explodes in 2nd quarter to put Lakers insurmountable hole
LEXINGTON — After one quarter of play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, Calloway County’s boys basketball Lakers seemed to be in a good position, trailing by only four points to West Jessamine. Then, the Colts went on a 26-0 run and this one was pretty much...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women beat UK
LEXINGTON — Sometimes, it helps for a basketball team to simply worry about itself as opposed to the opponent, no matter that opponent’s reputation. That was what the Murray State women did Friday night against defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky, who beat eventual national champion South Carolina for that title last year in Nashville. It was also the same Wildcats program that produced the top pick of the WNBA Draft back in April, Consensus All-American Rhyne Howard.
wklw.com
KY Tornadoes and Storms – How to Help Our Kentucky
There are still ways to help. See below the organizations who are still accepting items. BIG SANDY COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE IS SENDING ONE OF ITS 18-WHEELER CDL TRUCKS TO WESTERN KENTUCKY ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT 2PM FOR TORNADO DISASTER RELIEF!. IT’S PARKED AT THE MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER IN PRESTONSBURG....
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
Murray Ledger & Times
Louisville Ballard continues romp through west with win over Tigers
PADUCAH — Facing the 11th-ranked team in the state, the Murray High Tigers held their own early Tuesday afternoon, but eventually succumbed to the Louisville Ballard’s height and length, falling to the Bruins 81-53 in The River City Rumble Grind Session at Paducah Tilghman’s Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men must protect the ball tonight at MTSU
MURRAY — It is said many times that styles make games, in any sport. Tonight’s men’s basketball matchup between Murray State and former Ohio Valley Conference foe Middle Tennessee seems to fit that description. One team is really good at limiting turnovers and blocking shots, while the other is really good at protecting the ball.
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers compete at Caldwell
PRINCETON— Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Caldwell County for the Caldwell Duals Tournament. Head Coach Jimmy Jones said that the Lakers prepared themselves for a day of very competitive wrestling, facing down 11 other teams. These included several strong teams from throughout western Kentucky.
Murray Ledger & Times
Payne’s Racer jersey number to be retired
MURRAY— Murray State Athletics announced that men’s basketball great and MSU Hall of Fame member, Cameron Payne, will have his jersey retired when the Racers host the UIC Flames (Jan. 14) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Tip off time for the game will be announced soon. The special moment will occur at halftime.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women rise to occasion in 4th quarter at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE — Host Bellarmine gave women’s basketball opponent Murray State all it could handle for three quarters Tuesday night at historic Freedom Hall. However, it was in a part of the game that has given Murray State nightmares in recent years that the Racers persevered — the fourth quarter. After the Knights had cut what had been a 17-point lead to only seven points with about eight minutes left, the Racers took command with a big closing run to claim a 74-59 win that takes them into the Christmas break with a 7-2 record.
whvoradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
Murray Ledger & Times
Burns earns 2nd Valley POW honor for Racer men
MURRAY— Murray State forward DJ Burns was named Missouri Valley Player of the Week as announced Monday from The Valley’s home office in St. Louis. Burns is the Racers’ third Valley weekly award winner and second to be named Player of the Week after guard Rob Perry was given the honor on Dec. 5. Guard JaCobi Wood was named Newcomer of the Week for Nov. 22.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers end losing skid, hammer Mayfield
MURRAY — On the back of a tremendous third quarter defensive performance and their junior center Zavion Carman’s rebounding, the Murray High Tigers were able to pull away late and soundly beat the visiting Mayfield Cardinals, 57-39, Monday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, also ending a three-game slide.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
Murray Ledger & Times
4 charged in counterfeit money case
MURRAY – A group of Florida men are facing multiple charges after an investigation last week by the Murray Police Department. According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, a complaint from a local business of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills was received at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller was able to give a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
Murray Ledger & Times
Anderson’s big closing run helps Racer men win
MURRAY — This is why Quincy Anderson chose to spend a fifth year of college basketball eligibility in Murray, Kentucky. A standout player at NCAA Division 2 Minnesota State, he played inside an arena that is half the size of Murray State’s CFSB Center. He began hearing about the history Murray State had established upon using the transfer portal to land in western Kentucky, and knew he could be part of it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
Comments / 0