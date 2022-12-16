Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
[Saturday Spotlight] Jake Vicious + Jai Winter
Following a couple of weeks of hiatus, welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star. This week, we received over 40 submissions — below are the two picks.
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Baby Releases Video for FIFA World Cup Song ‘The World Is Yours To Take’: Watch
Lil Baby has released the music video for the Budweiser Anthem of FIFA World Cup 2022, ‘The World Is Yours To Take’. Budweiser and Lil Baby have offered the first music video ever filmed at the FIFA World Cup so it’s a special one, with direction from Director X. The video was inspired by Tears’ For Fears’ ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ in both the sampled chorus and familiar scenes shot in the desert.
hiphop-n-more.com
Summer Walker Celebrates Holidays with ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video: Watch
Summer Walker is getting into the holiday spirit. The singer has released a festive new music video for ‘Santa Baby’, a track that was recently featured on the LVRN collective holiday album, Home For the Holidays Volume 2. Summer invites us into her space with just a mic and a Christmas tree in the background.
hiphop-n-more.com
Birdman Announces He’s Changing His Legal Name to ‘Bryan Brooks’
Birdman has announced that he’s changing his legal name. The rap mogul has gone by several different names in the past like Birdman, Baby and Stunna but he’s now decided to alter his birthname. Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, recently posted to his Instagram stories that he has plans to restore his birth name from Williams to Brooks.
Comments / 0