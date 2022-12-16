Rafael Leão has become one of the more highly coveted young players in football, and Chelsea especially have been looking at the 23-year-old forward as someone who can inject some life into our expensively assembled yet generally misfiring attack. We’ve been linked with him quite strongly since the summer, and it would not be surprising if we made another strong play for his services in the next transfer window or two — especially as he’s now into the final two years of his contract at AC Milan.

1 DAY AGO