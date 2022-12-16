Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Back In For Mbappé
If you thought the only World Cup standouts to be linked with Liverpool this winter were Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, you were wrong. Arguably the biggest standout who isn’t named Messi, Kylian Mbappé finds himself once again in the conversation for Liverpool’s transfer window. The French...
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana claims latest knee injury is ‘nothing bad’
Wesley Fofana reportedly picked up a (new?) knee injury in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford, but the 22-year-old seems confident that it is nothing but a minor setback before a major comeback, and he actually does mean minor. In an Instagram comment — digging deep here, the Internet —...
SB Nation
Opinion: “Pondering Embo’s Sunderland future as he faces a long recovery - what will happen?”
With the news surfacing that Elliot Embleton may have suffered a significant leg injury during his sending-off on Saturday, I began to ponder what this means about his Sunderland future. I mean, given the length of time he’s set to miss out, is it inconceivable to suggest that by the time he’s fit again that the club will have moved on, and that he might not actually play for us again?
SB Nation
SBN: Julian Hype, KDB Chosen, Liverpool Preview, and More...
Manchester City are back in training as they prepare for their Carabao Cup clash with rivals Liverpool FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you current from around the web. “It’s a shame” – Regrets over failing to beat Manchester City to ‘very strong’ signing, great work...
SB Nation
Sunderland’s midfield is not quite clicking, but January is a great chance to address it
Perhaps the most encouraging observation ahead of the January transfer window is that Sunderland’s squad doesn’t require major surgery or a radical overhaul in order to remain competitive until the end of the season. With a fully-fit defence, we ought to be able to limit the number of...
SB Nation
How many points can Sunderland take from their next three matches?
We’re more than capable of getting nine, but we’re also just as likely to get three, or none!. That’s not a slight on us, but an indication of where we’re at, and our form on paper is mid-table. We’ve won eight, drawn seven and lost eight,...
SB Nation
AC Milan boss urges Rafael Leão to stay a while longer
Rafael Leão has become one of the more highly coveted young players in football, and Chelsea especially have been looking at the 23-year-old forward as someone who can inject some life into our expensively assembled yet generally misfiring attack. We’ve been linked with him quite strongly since the summer, and it would not be surprising if we made another strong play for his services in the next transfer window or two — especially as he’s now into the final two years of his contract at AC Milan.
SB Nation
Liverpool “Prepared and Raring” for Domestic Restart Against Man City
With the World Cup over, we turn our attention back to domestic football, with Liverpool’s season set to resume on Thursday in the League Cup when they take on Manchester City in a game where both sides will likely be without a few key stars. Even without some players...
SB Nation
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Wing Backs
Having looked at how Joe Lumley and Dean Bouzanis have got on so far this season, today we’re turning our attention to the wing-backs. It’s a new area of focus, seeing as this is the first campaign in recent years in which Reading have really committed to playing a back three with wing-backs.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves
The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
SB Nation
Editorial: Happy and contented - with a hint of frustration...
Another seven days in the life of Sunderland Association Football Club have come and gone, and it’s been a week where we’ve picked up one point from a possible six in two games that could have quite easily yielded maximum points. Last Monday saw an all too familiar...
SB Nation
Manchester United trigger one-year extensions for Rashford, Shaw, Fred, and Dalot, but not de Gea
Manchester United have reportedly triggered the one-year extension clauses in the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Fred, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot. All four players are on deals that were set to expire in the summer if not for the extensions, and the club now have more time to consider and negotiate potential new deals.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon departs, Iwobi contract latest, young midfielder linked
The World Cup has sadly come to a close, but that means we’re one step closer to Everton’s return, a Boxing Day matchup against Wolves. Thanks for following, reading, and supporting all of our World Cup coverage. In case you missed what could be described as arguably the...
SB Nation
Argentina and Messi beat France in the best men’s World Cup final ever played
Argentina entered the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar knowing it was likely their last chance at the sport’s biggest prize while it still had arguably the greatest player of all-time on their side. Lionel Messi had accomplished everything in the football world outside of a World Cup title. At 35 years old, it was now or never.
SB Nation
How one fan came home to Newcastle
The most common path for loyalty to a sports team invariably will be due to some geographic and/or cultural proximity between the person and the entity. As a person born in Dallas, Texas, the likelihood was that I would grow up as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. And that was the case.
SB Nation
Everton Women exit Continental Cup with narrow defeat
A young Everton Women team that included nine changes from Wednesday night’s resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t prevent defeat by Durham Women FC. Blues boss Brian Sorensen handed senior debuts to Abby Clarke and Annie Wilding, but it was an early Lily Crosthwaite that settled matters for the visitors and ensured that the Toffees finish fourth in Group A of the Continental Cup.
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konaté Makes Cameo In France’s World Cup Final Loss To Argentina
The controversial winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is finally over. Despite the concerns over a plethora of major issues off the field, including human rights, the play on the field has been some of the best during a World Cup in recent history. The finals match between Argentina and...
SB Nation
World Cup: Julian Alvarez Wins Third Star with Argentina
Manchester City was not just represented by many players at the World Cup, the club had a winner at the end of the tournament. The last Cityzen standing in the global showpiece, Julian Alvarez, ended up lifting the trophy with Argentina. Although the City forward could not add to his...
Comments / 0