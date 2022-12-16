Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:07 p.m. EST
Turbulent Honolulu flight illustrates phenomenon's risks. U.S. airlines have made steady improvements to their overall accident rate in recent years. But turbulence continues to be a major cause of accidents and injuries. A flight to Honolulu on Sunday and another to Houston on Monday prove the point. Turbulence struck both flights and injured a total of 41 people. The Federal Aviation Administration stated in a release Monday that there were 146 serious injuries from turbulence between 2009 and 2021. Experts say that climate change is expected to make turbulence worse. And while improvements in forecasting will help, not everyone expects the technology to ever be perfect. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board says that more can be done — both by the industry and passengers.
Jan. 6 panel report sheds new light on Mich. GOP leaders’ post-2020 election meeting with Trump
With Monday’s historic decision to refer former President Donald Trump and other key Republicans for criminal prosecution, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol placed Michigan near the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Before referring the former...
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’
Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
