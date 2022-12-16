Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Baba's Bucha Releases Kombucha Collaboration with Philly Artist Chill MoodyMarilyn JohnsonPhoenixville, PA
New Jersey Globe
Figueroa Kettenburg wins runoff for Trenton’s South Ward
With nearly all ballots now counted, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has won her race for Trenton City Council in the South Ward, defeating Damian Malave. Figueroa Kettenburg received 323 votes to Malave’s 283, a margin of 53.3%-46.7%. Figueroa Kettenburg was also up in the initial tallies released on Election Day,...
New Jersey Globe
Updated counts in Trenton races expected tonight after messy board of elections meeting
Updated counts in two close runoffs for seats on the Trenton City Council are expected to be provided tonight, with provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots added to the tally. It’s not clear precisely when the results will be available, however; Mercer County Board of Elections (BOE) officials repeatedly declined to provide a timeline at a meeting this morning.
New Jersey Globe
Counting votes in Trenton runoff set to resume today
The Mercer County Board of Elections will meet this morning to count the remaining ballots in last week’s runoffs for North and South Ward seats on the Trenton City Council. Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has a 43-vote lead over Damian Malave in the South Ward, 309 to 266, and he path for Malave to win the race is extraordinarily narrow. In the South Ward, Jennifer Williams leads Algernon Ward by 11 votes, 401 to 390, in an election that remains too close to call.
newjerseymonitor.com
Former GOP state chairman becomes newest state senator
Attorney Douglas Steinhardt was sworn in as a state senator Monday, filling a vacancy created by the departure of former Sen. Michael Doherty. Steinhardt (R-Warren), a fixture within New Jersey Republican circles, is a former GOP state chairman and has chaired the Warren County Republican Committee since 2004. He will represent the 23rd District, a staunchly Republican district that includes parts of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
New Jersey Globe
A statewide mailer to Democrats has people buzzing over a possible start to governor’s race
Democratic county committee members across New Jersey — and some Republicans — began receiving a postcard last week that possibly marks the start of the 2025 gubernatorial campaign, although it comes from a 501(c)(4) issue advocacy group launched in October by New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
followsouthjersey.com
Concealed Carry Prohibited In ‘Sensitive Areas’ In Camden County
CAMDEN, N.J. — Many public areas in Camden County are now off limits for anyone to carry a concealed firearm. The Camden County Board of Commissioners has recently passed a resolution that prohibits anyone from carrying any firearm concealed or otherwise in “sensitive areas” within the county.
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
roi-nj.com
Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband
Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
Trentonian
Burlington County Commissioners renew leases for senior nutrition sites
MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County senior citizens will continue to have multiple locations to go for healthy meals, socialization and enrichment in 2023. The Burlington County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the renewal of leases at the four County congregate nutrition sites in Bordentown, Beverly, Mount Holly and Moorestown. The Board also voted to extend funding for the noon lunches served at the Pemberton Senior Center.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Trenton Men Arrested And Charged With Robbery, Assault And Theft At Lawrence Township QuickChek
December 20, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Lawrence Township Police report that pn November 9, 2022 at approximately 9:56 p.m., Lawrence…
Child luring suspect sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot and killed on Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve trail, officials say
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - A 20-year-old is dead after being found shot inside the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, prompting a death investigation in Mercer County. Police found the man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Mercedes C300 on a trail near Harbourton-Woodsville Road around 7 p.m. Saturday. The...
Hit-Run Driver Charged With Eluding Police In Burlington County
A hit-and-run incident led to the arrest of a Burlington County man on eluding charges, authorities said. On Dec. 12, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers responded to Route 70 and Troth Road for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The responding officers identified the vehicle involved in the collision that...
