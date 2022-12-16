ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Figueroa Kettenburg wins runoff for Trenton’s South Ward

With nearly all ballots now counted, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has won her race for Trenton City Council in the South Ward, defeating Damian Malave. Figueroa Kettenburg received 323 votes to Malave’s 283, a margin of 53.3%-46.7%. Figueroa Kettenburg was also up in the initial tallies released on Election Day,...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Updated counts in Trenton races expected tonight after messy board of elections meeting

Updated counts in two close runoffs for seats on the Trenton City Council are expected to be provided tonight, with provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots added to the tally. It’s not clear precisely when the results will be available, however; Mercer County Board of Elections (BOE) officials repeatedly declined to provide a timeline at a meeting this morning.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Counting votes in Trenton runoff set to resume today

The Mercer County Board of Elections will meet this morning to count the remaining ballots in last week’s runoffs for North and South Ward seats on the Trenton City Council. Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has a 43-vote lead over Damian Malave in the South Ward, 309 to 266, and he path for Malave to win the race is extraordinarily narrow. In the South Ward, Jennifer Williams leads Algernon Ward by 11 votes, 401 to 390, in an election that remains too close to call.
TRENTON, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

Former GOP state chairman becomes newest state senator

Attorney Douglas Steinhardt was sworn in as a state senator Monday, filling a vacancy created by the departure of former Sen. Michael Doherty. Steinhardt (R-Warren), a fixture within New Jersey Republican circles, is a former GOP state chairman and has chaired the Warren County Republican Committee since 2004. He will represent the 23rd District, a staunchly Republican district that includes parts of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Concealed Carry Prohibited In ‘Sensitive Areas’ In Camden County

CAMDEN, N.J. — Many public areas in Camden County are now off limits for anyone to carry a concealed firearm. The Camden County Board of Commissioners has recently passed a resolution that prohibits anyone from carrying any firearm concealed or otherwise in “sensitive areas” within the county.
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband

Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
NEWARK, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Commissioners renew leases for senior nutrition sites

MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County senior citizens will continue to have multiple locations to go for healthy meals, socialization and enrichment in 2023. The Burlington County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the renewal of leases at the four County congregate nutrition sites in Bordentown, Beverly, Mount Holly and Moorestown. The Board also voted to extend funding for the noon lunches served at the Pemberton Senior Center.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)

Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Child luring suspect sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

