KCBY
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
Oregon women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao gets homecoming game in San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women's basketball has navigated the first third of their schedule fairly well. A 9-1 record with just two non-conference games remaining. After a 64-point win Sunday over lowly College of Charleston, the final pair of non-con games for the Ducks could be their toughest test yet.
Oregon Women's Basketball gets fifth win in a row over College of Charleston
Christmas is almost here, which means PAC-12 basketball is right around the corner. And the Oregon Women's basketball team has been on fire since their last loss to North Carolina on Thanksgiving. The Ducks took on the College of Charleston Sunday, for their final home game before the start of...
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces he will return to Eugene for one more season with the Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix has announced that he will be returning to Eugene. Nix transferred to Oregon prior to this season where he played four years at Auburn. Nix and the Ducks will take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on...
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor
EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
Vehicle crash closes both directions on U.S. 20 near downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A crash near downtown Corvallis at Mile Point 1 occurred Sunday, December 18, the Oregon Department of Transportation advises those travelling in the area to avoid U.S. 20, as it may be closed in both directions for the next several hours. ODOT says drivers should watch...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
Salem Police officers arrest suspect in late night arson
On Sunday, December 18, Salem Police officers arrested a suspect who is allegedly involved in starting a late night fire in northeast Salem. Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Salem Police and Salem Fire crews responded to the report of a fire in the dumpster at a BottleDrop building on the 1900 block of Lancaster drive. Officers received surveillance video from the BottleDrop facility and obtained a description of the suspect.
LCPH to discontinue services at Community Access Center; focus on mobile services
EUGENE, Ore. — Since June, Lane County Public Health (LCPH) has offered a number of services and vaccines at the Community Access Center at Valley River Center, but come December 30th LCPH will discontinue the center's services and focus resources else where. The decision came after Public Health's careful...
One's Purpose holds charity drive for trafficking survivors
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Sunday afternoon, One's Purpose, a local advocacy group focused on helping survivors of sex trafficking held a gift and toy drive to help out sex trafficking survivors in the Lane County area. Held at the intersection of Willakenzie and Coburg road, the group had signs...
