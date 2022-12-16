Bishop Broncos traveled to Mammoth last night in what was the first league game for the JV squad. The Broncos came away with the victory 55-22. We were able to jump out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter. From the 2nd quarter on, everyone on the 17 man roster got to play a lot. Leading the way in scoring was Weston Dondero with 17 points including three 3 pointers. Weston had an excellent night shooting the ball.

BISHOP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO