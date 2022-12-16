Read full article on original website
Northern Inyo Healthcare District Seeks Applicants for Board of Directors Zone 3 Seat
Northern Inyo Healthcare District (NIHD) welcomes applicants to fill a vacancy on its Board of. Directors. To qualify, interested residents must be registered voters who live within the District’s Zone III region, essentially the northwest, northeast, and southeast downtown Bishop area. NIHD Interim Chief Executive Officer Chad Chadwick wants...
Bishop Union HIgh School JV Basketball Team Results for December 16 Game
Bishop Broncos traveled to Mammoth last night in what was the first league game for the JV squad. The Broncos came away with the victory 55-22. We were able to jump out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter. From the 2nd quarter on, everyone on the 17 man roster got to play a lot. Leading the way in scoring was Weston Dondero with 17 points including three 3 pointers. Weston had an excellent night shooting the ball.
