In its first defeat of the young season, the Tumwater boys basketball team fell in its second game of the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School to 4A Davis, 73-52. The Thunderbirds turned the ball over 24 times against the Pirates’ press and shot just 7 of 25 from deep in the loss, erasing any hope for a comeback after a eight-point halftime deficit.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO