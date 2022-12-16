Read full article on original website
Loggers Upend South Bend on the Road
Onalaska: Rushton 15, Underhill 19, Russon 5, C. McGraw 5, R. McGraw 6, Lawrence 7. Paced by a solid offensive outing, the Onalaska boys basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday night on the road, beating South Bend in a non-league 2B matchup, 58-48. The Loggers were led...
Pirates Outmuscled at Montesano
Adna: Hallom 14, B. Loose 6, Guard 12, Humphrey 4, K. VonMoos 6, Chapman 2. Montesano: King 5, Stanfield 8, Young 9, Karr 1, Prom 2, York 4, E. Dalan 12, M. Dalan 23. The Adna girls basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season Tuesday, falling on the road 64-44 to perennial 1A power Montesano.
Dalan’s 30 Leads W.F. West to Win Over Mark Morris
Mark Morris: Merzoian 21, Mejia 4, Blain 4, Noel 3, Garons 2. W.F. West: Fragner 10, Rogerson 4, Deskins 4, Simpson 9, Bennett 8, Dalan 30. Facing a non-league matchup against Mark Morris out of the 2A Greater St. Helens League for its final home game of the calendar year, the W.F. West girls basketball team knew it was getting a possible early-season prologue to the district tournament.
Mountaineers Hand Beavers First Loss
Tenino: Gonia 15, P. Snider 3, Schow 13, Feltus 12, Noonan 7. Rainier: Howell 4, Ja. Meldrum 17, Jo. Meldrum 11, Owen 10, Ji. Meldrum 11, Sprouffske 6. Hosting its neighbors just down the road on Highway 507, the 2B Rainier boys basketball team handed 1A Tenino its first loss of the season in a 59-50 win Tuesday night in non-league action.
Mountaineers Hammer Beavers
The Rainier girls basketball team had absolutely no issues with Tenino whatsoever Tuesday, blowing the Beavers out 72-6 in a non-league contest. The Mountaineers shut the Beavers out 24-0 in the first quarter, and allowed just two points in each of the following three. Brooklynn Swenson scored 28 points to...
Thunderbirds’ Strong Third Quarter Downs Blazers
Tumwater: Brewer 21, Sumrok 15, Gjurasic 11, Waltermeyer 7, Larson 6, Beebee 5, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Caldwell 2. In a mostly defensive battle through two quarters, the Tumwater girls basketball team erupted in the third quarter to take home a 71-45 victory over 3A Timberline Tuesday night on the road.
Vikings Down Mules in Cathlamet
Mossyrock: Brooks 17, P. Torrey 12, C. Marshall 11, M. Torrey 6. Wahkiakum: Kerstetter 12, McKinley 8, Niemeyer 5, Fleming 2, Abdul-Kariem 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team continued to punch up Tuesday, going to Cathlamet and besting Wahkiakum 46-28 with stifling defense and more than enough scoring to carry the day.
Dalan, Klatush Pair Up to Power Bearcats Over Panthers
W.F. West: Dalan 23, Klatush 22, Hoff 10, Eiswald 6, Brumfield 4, Kelley 4, Lutman 2, Westlund 2. The W.F. West boys basketball team took the court for warm-ups in their cheeriest — or ugliest — Christmas sweaters Tuesday, and proceeded to spread the cheer around in a 73-53 win over Washougal.
T-Birds Drop A Tight Contest in Hardwood Invite Finale
Tumwater: L. Brewer 37, Collins 12, Hopkins 6, Reid 3, Oram 2, Harroun 2, T. Brewer 2. Camas: Currie 8, Chillian 5, McMillan 15, Dabasinkas 17, Washington 10, Carlisle 6, Harris 4. Trailing for a majority of the game, the Tumwater boys basketball team made a late push before falling...
Kelly’s 29 Points Leads Cardinals Past Eagles
Paced by a stifling defense and Kindyl Kelly — who outscored Three Rivers Christian by herself — the Winlock girls basketball team was victorious in a home win Tuesday night, 44-11. Kelly scored 29 points, snatched away nine steals, and hauled in seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals,...
Yelm Wrestling Coach Gaylord Strand Picks Up 400th Win in Victory Over Peninsula
Longtime Yelm head wrestling coach Gaylord Strand, who is in his 49th year of coaching the Tornados program, picked up his 400th career victory on Thursday, Dec. 15 in a South Sound Conference matchup against the Peninsula Seahawks. “If you stick around long enough, you’ll get those kinds of wins...
Tigers Hooked By Fishermen
Ilwaco: Morris 26, Turner 26, West 9, Cutting 4, Rogers 4, Needham 4, Gordon 3, Kuhn 2. Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 11, Haines 9, Wasson 8, Daarud 6, Sprague 4, Yeung 4. The Centralia boys basketball team fell at home in a non-league matchup Monday, losing 76-62 to 2B Ilwaco.
T-Birds Drop First Game to 4A Davis at Hardwood Invite
In its first defeat of the young season, the Tumwater boys basketball team fell in its second game of the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School to 4A Davis, 73-52. The Thunderbirds turned the ball over 24 times against the Pirates’ press and shot just 7 of 25 from deep in the loss, erasing any hope for a comeback after a eight-point halftime deficit.
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
Car Versus Power Pole Collision Knocks Out Power to East Grays Harbor County on Sunday
A crew of 10 Grays Harbor County Public Utility District operations staff, two service trucks and two dispatchers spent over seven hours on Sunday in East Grays Harbor County replacing a heavily-used transmission and distribution pole after a vehicle crashed into it, disrupting service to 1,600 customers. “The pole is...
Julie McDonald: Chehalis Club Honors Deceased Members With Book Donations
Earlier this month, at its regular meeting, the St. Helens Club in Chehalis welcomed the daughter, son and granddaughter of Suzi Vander Stoep, who had been a member of the historic club for 56 years when she passed away May 8. The occasion was the donation of two nonfiction books...
Willapa Trail Pedestrian Bridge Project Delayed Over State Route 6
Although construction was slated to continue earlier this month with traffic restrictions in place, Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock recently explained the Willapa Hills Trail state Route 6 pedestrian bridge project has been delayed. The reason for the delay is an apparent mixup with parts ordered for the bridge, Pollock...
Thurston County Finishes Move to Pacific Avenue Site in Olympia
Thurston County's general government offices completed their move to a large building at 3000 Pacific Avenue last week. The Atrium, as the building is called, features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors. The county started moving its offices to the building on Nov. 8. The last office to make the move opened to the public on Dec. 13.
Thurston County Announces Christmas Tree Disposal Locations
Thurston County will host free tree collection and drop-off opportunities countywide as the holidays wind down. To prepare a natural tree for recycling, tree owners are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, stands, nails and tinsel prior to dropping it off. Flocked trees are accepted. For more details, search “Christmas tree” in the online directory at WhereDoITakeMy.org.
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
