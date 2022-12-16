Read full article on original website
Maxim
The Best New Luxury Hotels Of 2022, Ranked
UK-based Luxury Travel Intelligence revealed its list of the world’s top new luxe getaway destinations. If 2022 was defined by one thing, it was a roaring return to travel in all shapes and sizes, luxury destinations very much included. But with abundant options, where best to set your sights for your next getaway? That’s where Luxury Travel Intelligence can (perhaps) help you chart a proper course.
Lululemon Secretly Dropped a ’Dressy, Classy, & Prettier” Velour Version of Their Iconic Everywhere Belt Bag
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It looks like Christmas has come early for Lululemon fans! Not only did the brand give us a fleece version of their viral Everywhere Belt Bag, as well as a roomier size, there’s now a super chic, velour option that already has shoppers completely obsessed. As much as we adore every single version of the Everywhere Belt Bag, this one has to be the prettiest one they’ve released yet! The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag IL Velour has all your favorite features...
In Style
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
domino
So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
Elite Daily
The Best Dewy Foundations
You can find promises of a more radiant, hydrated complexion from facials and at-home beauty tools, as well as the never-ending stream of skin care products that constantly bombard us all. But the right makeup can help, too, and it all starts with your base. The best dewy foundations have lightweight formulas that are infused with just enough moisturizing ingredients to leave skin glowing, but never greasy. Ideal for those with dry or combination skin, dewy foundations typically have a radiant or satin finish (as opposed to matte, which is designed to prevent any sheen). Traditionally, dewy foundations offer relatively light coverage, but you can also find buildable formulas that will give you medium coverage when you want something a little more heavy-duty. Serum-foundation hybrids, tinted moisturizers, and BB or CC creams are also great alternatives to foundation when you want something that offers a fresh-faced glow.
Antipasto Bites
These antipasto bites take everything you’d see on a traditional antipasto platter and present a little taste of each element on a personal skewer. Creamy marinated mozzarella, savory meats, marinated vegetables, plump ripe tomatoes, and fresh herbs come together for the perfect holiday appetizer. Antipasto is the dish that...
In Style
Banana Republic Is Having an Under-the-Radar Winter Sale, and Prices Start at Just $4
I don’t shop at Banana Republic often enough. I used to think of it as a brand that made little but button-downs and office wear for people who worked in very corporate settings. It’s a disservice to myself, really, because when I recently went virtual window shopping, I ended up with dozens of things in my cart.
