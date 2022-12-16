ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday.

“We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave Dobrusin.

This time around, the main lot was reserved for those who pre-paid and VIP parking.

Rich Aries of Palm Desert planned ahead and got to the venue 2 hours early.

“I read the articles so we thought okay, we'll just head on down the street here get something to eat and come straight down Varner and get her as early as we could," Aries said.

Off the site at Xavier Prep High School on Cook Street, there's free parking for the rest of opening week with a shuttle to the arena.

"The tickets were like $20 each piece and paying $37 to go parking didn't make much sense so we figured we'd come over here and then read the bus and enjoy the show," said local resident Vince Luna.

This, after several attendees complained about the parking and traffic situation on Wednesday night . Those coming to see the Doobie Brothers came prepared.

“We wanted to get here early tonight because of all the stuff we heard about last night's problems. So we got here real early, parked early. And now we're waiting outside early," said Michael Francis of Morongo Valley.

Some attendees came early enough to even tailgate before the show.

"We heard it was a three hours in the parking lot. We brought a party," said Rancho Mirage resident Kirk Weiss. "Lots of lots of food and good times."

There’s no telling for what it will look like Friday, when the sold out Grupo Firme comes to town and the first Firebird home game on Sunday.

Acrisure Arena urges visitors to plan ahead and come early.

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

