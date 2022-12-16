Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
KOKI FOX 23
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA — (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters there in 2019 and 2020.
KOKI FOX 23
Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to the science
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Long before the bobbleheads and the “Fauci ouchie,” Dr. Anthony Fauci was a straight-shooter about scary diseases -- and “stick with the science” remains his mantra. Fauci steps down from a five-decade career in public service at the end of...
Comments / 0