Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Think Branson Is Exciting? Wait Until You See It In Wintertime!
When it comes to small towns, Missouri has quite a few of them. The population of Sedalia isn't more than 22,000. You may not think about a big tourist attraction like Branson Missouri as a small town, but it is. The population isn't much more than 12,000 people. But it is a place you can visit year round, and in the wintertime, it is just as active and vibrant. Don't believe me? Let me share these options to prove my point.
Amazon opens new facility in Kansas City for same-day deliveries
You can order a package online at Amazon and it will show up at your doorstep in a matter of hours.
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
Trash Pick-up Service Canceled for Friday, Sedalia Says
The City of Sedalia Public Works Department is preparing for a snow event with blustery winds and extremely cold temperatures over the remainder of this week, Dec. 21 through Dec. 24. With predicted low temperatures overnight Thursday reaching -7º F and 2º F as the high temperature on Friday, the...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Family of 5 gets new home for Christmas thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Paola Gomez and Moises Quintero fell on hard times while living in California after raising their three boys. However, thanks to family and Habitat for Humanity, they now have a home for the holidays.
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
Want Fish & Chips? Missouri’s On The Hook Food Truck May Be For You
I was scrolling through my Facebook the other day, and an event popped up that they thought I would be interested in. Truthfully, I don't know how their algorithm works, or why certain things pop up on my feed, and I don't care to know. But this was a Facebook event telling me that On The Hook was going to be bringing their Fish and Chips food truck was going to be in Sedalia. I thought I would try them out.
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
Sedalia’s Hidden Gems: Coffee Port Café
You guys, I've never really been a coffee person. I mean, I like it fine. The smell is amazing. My boyfriend drinks it every day, pretty much all day long. But then, he might have a problem. And clearly he has problems in judgement because he's dating me on purpose. But I like coffee, too. I have some candies in my desk drawer in my office that are latte flavored. And somebody always makes coffee in the break room. But I never really drink that much of it, I guess it just wasn't my thing. Now hot teas, that is more my thing. But it can be hard to find just the right spot for YOUR thing, right? Right.
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery
You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
Scammers And Frauds Are Everywhere – But You Can Outsmart Them This Holiday Season
I don't know if you've been keeping track of it lately, but it seems like scamming and fraud are in the local news a lot more these days. In fact, just the last couple of weeks, there's been a few instances in the reports of people getting scammed out of almost five grand. And some people are trying to get away with passing bad bills in Marshall. Heck, even I got an email from the "Coronavirus Jobkeeping Office" just the other day. They only wanted a photocopy of my driver's license and Medicare card!
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0