Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire; family returned home from a movie to find their home burned
Speeding Ducati Motorcycle Rider Killed Exiting Interstate-8 in Ocean Beach
A man on a speeding motorcycle died Monday in an early morning crash in Ocean Beach. Just before 1 a.m., the victim was riding a 2003 Ducati westbound on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed when he attempted to exit onto Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
‘San Diego Bay Parade of Lights’ cruise on after last weekend cancellation
Tens of thousands of people lined the San Diego Bay to watch the 52nd "Parade of Lights."
thevistapress.com
Tri City Medical Center December Community Connections
TCMC Leaders Among those Named “Most Influential People in San Diego. “San Diego Business Journal. The San Diego Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business and economic news in the region, issued its annual SD500 edition recognizing “the most influential people in San Diego.”. For the fourth...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
Three members of the Vista City Council were sworn into office on December 13 during the City Council meeting: Mayor John Franklin, District 1 Councilmember Corinna Contreras, and District 4 Councilmember Dan O’Donnell. The City Council also appointed Corinna Contreras as Deputy Mayor. EDCO Service Schedule Uninterrupted for Holidays.
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 6: La Jolla's unsheltered voices
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Van Pulling Out of Driveway
A San Diego motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van driver in an unincorporated area near Escondido, authorities said Sunday. At 2:16 p.m. Saturday, the male victim, 26, was riding a black Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on Mary Lane, off Orangewood Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
CHP: Lemon Grove Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash; 2nd Driver Injured
An investigation was continuing Monday into the cause of a two-vehicle crash on the 8 Freeway in El Cajon that killed a 32-year-old woman from Lemon Grove. The collision on the eastbound highway at the Second Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving a 2002 Audi TT eastbound on the freeway west of Second Street, just as a second driver in a Honda CRV was on the off-ramp to Second Street, CHP Officer Matthew Baranowski said.
theregistrysocal.com
0.61-Acre Redevelopment Site up for Sale in Historic Carlsbad Village With $10.8MM Asking Price
After being placed up for sale, a 0.61-acre plot of land in the heart of Carlsbad offers a rare redevelopment opportunity. According to a property listing from Trinity Homes, the redevelopment site, which is comprised of three separate parcels, is available for sale, with an asking price of $10.8 million.
Two injured in Ocean Beach traffic crash
A traffic accident near the western terminus of Interstate 8 left two people injured Friday, one seriously.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-15 crash in Escondido
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 15.
I-8 crash involving 2 vehicles kills woman, injures others
A Lemon Grove woman is dead after she ran her vehicle off Interstate 8 and collided with another vehicle Sunday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0