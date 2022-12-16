ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri City Medical Center December Community Connections

TCMC Leaders Among those Named “Most Influential People in San Diego. “San Diego Business Journal. The San Diego Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business and economic news in the region, issued its annual SD500 edition recognizing “the most influential people in San Diego.”. For the fourth...
City Of Vista News

Three members of the Vista City Council were sworn into office on December 13 during the City Council meeting: Mayor John Franklin, District 1 Councilmember Corinna Contreras, and District 4 Councilmember Dan O’Donnell. The City Council also appointed Corinna Contreras as Deputy Mayor. EDCO Service Schedule Uninterrupted for Holidays.
Times of San Diego

CHP: Lemon Grove Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash; 2nd Driver Injured

An investigation was continuing Monday into the cause of a two-vehicle crash on the 8 Freeway in El Cajon that killed a 32-year-old woman from Lemon Grove. The collision on the eastbound highway at the Second Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving a 2002 Audi TT eastbound on the freeway west of Second Street, just as a second driver in a Honda CRV was on the off-ramp to Second Street, CHP Officer Matthew Baranowski said.
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
