An investigation was continuing Monday into the cause of a two-vehicle crash on the 8 Freeway in El Cajon that killed a 32-year-old woman from Lemon Grove. The collision on the eastbound highway at the Second Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving a 2002 Audi TT eastbound on the freeway west of Second Street, just as a second driver in a Honda CRV was on the off-ramp to Second Street, CHP Officer Matthew Baranowski said.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO