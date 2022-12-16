Elon Musk Appeared In A Twitter Space To Defend His Decision To Ban Journalists Who Reported On An Account That Tracked His Private Jet

Read full article on original website
Carmel
5d ago
APPARENTLY He believes the first amendment only applies if you are in agreement with what is said. Oh and it doesn't apply if you disagree with him in any way or try to tell him he's wrong. Don't believe I like or approve of his management style. Oops.
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Gets Elon Musk Response After Calling Him A ‘Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid’
Kanye West has received a response from Elon Musk after speculating the Twitter CEO could be “half-Chinese.”. Ye made his return to Instagram on Sunday (December 4) to wonder aloud about Musk’s background before bringing up former president Barack Obama, claiming the mention of his name was cursing.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
msn.com
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk sacked Twitter exec Robin Wheeler after she refused to fire more staff, sources said. Wheeler was sacked despite Musk persuading her to stay after she tried to resign, per Bloomberg. Some Twitter sales staff found out over the weekend and on Monday they were fired, per Platformer. Elon...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
New Disney CEO reportedly joked to employees that his wife wanted him to return to keep him from running for US president
Returning CEO Bob Iger reportedly kicked off his first town hall with Disney staff on Monday with a quote from the Broadway show "Hamilton."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted
In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
An ex-senior Twitter employee laid off by Elon Musk says the way job cuts were executed was 'inhumane'
Amir Shevat and two other laid-off Twitter staff have filed arbitration claims against Elon Musk after being laid off, the LA Times reported.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
