‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
“Disgraceful”: Australian tour promoters bite back at Azealia Banks
Tour promoters Bizarro, who are involved in Azealia Banks’ failed Aussie tour, have bitten back at the rapper and called her “disgraceful”. Banks was booked for an Australia tour this month, and although she made her first appearance, she suddenly pulled out of the rest of her scheduled dates. Just hours before her scheduled show in Brisbane last week, Banks’ told her followers that the show was off.
Channel 10 reveals three of the women competing on The Bachelor
Channel 10 has revealed three of the women who will compete for Jed, Felix and Thomas’s hearts on this year’s season of The Bachelor. The network released three videos, highlighting The Bachelor contestants named Krystal, Jessica and Leah. “Felix is hot, like, he walks in and he’s just...
The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed
The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed, and it’s not all surprising which genre came out on top. The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) just released the results from its Music Habits survey, which considered the listening trends and habits of 2,000 Aussie music fans. The...
How to vote for your favourite Love Island couple ahead of the finale
Love Island Australia’s hotly awaited grand final takes place tonight, and there are three couples currently in the running to take out the crown. Phoebe and Mitch, Austen and Claudia, and Callum and Maddy will face off tonight, and a public vote will decide which couple wins season four of the popular reality show.
These New South Whales release long-lost Daniel Johns interview
Comedic punks These New South Whales have released their long-lost interview with Daniel Johns. Johns chatted to the band before the COVID-19 pandemic for their YouTube talk show TNSW Tonight!, and the episode finally aired several years later on Tuesday night. “In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked...
Charlotte Crosby has dissolved all of her lip filler
Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has debuted a dramatically different face after dissolving eight years of accumulated lip filler. Crosby is well known for having very inflated lips and has never kept a secret about her lip injections. However, the reality star told her followers that her grandma had recently passed away, and that she had always hated Crosby’s lip fillers.
Apology regarding our recent article on Suzan Mutesi
On 14 November we published an article titled ‘Celeb Stylist details alleged assault by ‘The Challenge’ star Suzan Mutesi’ about Suzan Mutesi, an award-winning Ugandan-Australian fashion designer, author and actress. It has been pointed out to us and we accept that the article contained some defamatory...
Tammin Sursok originally auditioned for a different Pretty Little Liars role
Tammin Sursok earnt international recognition after playing Jenna on Pretty Little Liars. However, the actress has revealed that she originally auditioned for a different role on the hit show. Sursok told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia that she initially auditioned to play Spencer, and the reading went so badly that she wanted...
James LaBrie Reveals when Dream Theater will make new music
James LaBrie has revealed that Dream Theater will start making new music as soon as they wrap up their current tour. Dream Theater is about the restart its “A View From The Top Of The World” tour around Asia and Europe. In a recent interview with Pete Pardo of Sea Of Tranquility, La Brie explained when their tour will wrap and where they’re visiting.
You can grab some Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice memorabilia on eBay
Sydney said a sad goodbye to Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice earlier this month, with Australia losing one of its finest – and most unrelentingly raucous – live music venues. But if you’re a super fan of Frankie’s already dearly missing the place, fear not: a bunch...
“I want to be The Bachelor instead”: Jed McIntosh declined to be a contestant
Jed McIntosh was reportedly approached to be a contestant on Brooke Blurton’s season of The Bachelor but turned down the role, telling producers he wanted to be the lead. According to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, Jed was sought out by producers after they saw his social media account and liked his “alternative” look.
Lily Allen: ‘Nepo babies have feelings’
Lily Allen has returned with another rant defending nepo babies, and it’s every bit as wild as the first one. Lily Allen isn’t very happy about the growing discourse around nepo babies, it seems. Hours after a series of tweets where she claimed nepo babies were ‘starved of affection’, the star returned with another, albeit more subdued, thread.
