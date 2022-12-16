Read full article on original website
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
yachatsnews.com
Beat up for months by her husband — and their maintenance man — Waldport apartment managers now threatening to evict the victim
WALDPORT – Kim Segaline sits on the living room floor of her apartment at the back of a complex in downtown Waldport. Next to her is a Christmas tree decked with multicolored lights. The faux-fireplace heater’s flames radiate warmth as her newborn daughter softly coos, stretches and falls asleep. There are presents around the tree, framed by a banner featuring playful snowmen.
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
KCBY
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
yachatsnews.com
Waldport city council takes first step in cleaning up codes regulating vehicle parking, drops garage requirement
WALDPORT – The city of Waldport thinks the town has some parking issues. Such as:. Cars or other vehicles parked all over some front yards, or on the street right-of-way in front of the property;. Signs outside businesses that incorrectly say parking spots are reserved for customers only;. Or,...
opb.org
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
beachconnection.net
Clifftop Spa Aglow Above Oregon Coast's Nye Beach: Luxury Meets History at Inn
(Newport, Oregon) – Charm-filled little Nye Beach, the center of attention of Newport's beach areas, appears to go on forever in this spot. It's a brisk, cool evening, even in summer, and you settle into a warm, jetted spa experience overlooking this beach. The last lights out there on the horizon are captivating, showing in all kinds of faint bands of color now as blue hour sets in. It turns out, blue hour is a bit of a misnomer. There's way more shades than that if you look for awhile. You're outdoors at this moment, completely in the ocean air. Faint stars above grow more bold as the heated water envelops you, and soon you realize the lights of this extravagant little watery feature – called an Infinity spa – are creating an effervescent glow all their own. (Photos courtesy Inn at Nye Beach)
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
thelundreport.org
Gov. Brown fires state director who pleaded guilty to child assault
This article is republished from the Salem Reporter. Gov. Kate Brown has fired Reginald Richardson from his post running the state Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission nearly two months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an 8-year-old boy during a Salem after-school program. Brown fired Richardson, 62, effective Thursday, Dec....
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water
Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
Lebanon-Express
'A beef with me and my goose' — Lebanon woman and her pet may soon be parted
A Lebanon woman likely will have to separate from her pet waterfowl of eight years on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the city declined to renew a permit for Sonny the goose. Tina Corr told her tale of woe to elected officials, appearing Dec. 15 before the Lebanon City Council during time set aside for comments from the public.
kptv.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Corvallis leaves 87-year-old woman dead, 2 injured
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Corvallis left an 87-year-old woman dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash near Granger Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. An investigation showed that a Ford Explorer...
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
