(Newport, Oregon) – Charm-filled little Nye Beach, the center of attention of Newport's beach areas, appears to go on forever in this spot. It's a brisk, cool evening, even in summer, and you settle into a warm, jetted spa experience overlooking this beach. The last lights out there on the horizon are captivating, showing in all kinds of faint bands of color now as blue hour sets in. It turns out, blue hour is a bit of a misnomer. There's way more shades than that if you look for awhile. You're outdoors at this moment, completely in the ocean air. Faint stars above grow more bold as the heated water envelops you, and soon you realize the lights of this extravagant little watery feature – called an Infinity spa – are creating an effervescent glow all their own. (Photos courtesy Inn at Nye Beach)

NEWPORT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO