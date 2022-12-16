Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Grady’s game-winner powers New Hope boys over Pontotoc
NEW HOPE — It wasn’t quite how New Hope boys basketball head coach Drew McBrayer had written it up, but it worked. The Trojans had gone down-to-the-wire against Pontotoc on Tuesday night, trailing 70-69 with 16.6 seconds remaining. A foul call change during New Hope’s timeout had the...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County, West Point split high-octane basketball doubleheader
MACON — The Noxubee County gymnasium played host to great basketball on Tuesday night, with an audience as energetic and passionate as the players on the court. A local rivalry down U.S. Route 45 went down in Macon between the Tigers girls and boys teams and West Point, and both matchups lived up to the occasion.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men keep climbing in AP Poll
STARKVILLE — Just three first-year SEC coaches have started out 11-0 in their careers: John Calipari, Floyd Burdette and Chris Jans. The Bulldogs have stayed unbeaten on the year, narrowly avoiding an upset at home against Nicholls on Saturday. As they’ve stayed unbeaten, their place in the national spotlight...
Commercial Dispatch
Sunday’s prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer takes down Tupelo in penalties
TUPELO — Starkville boys soccer defeated Tupelo in a penalty kick shootout on Friday night, 3-2. The Yellow Jackets (10-3, 4-0 District) had goals scored from Brayden Green and Holloway Willsey in regulation, both assists coming from Ben Buehler, before a scoreless overtime period. All four Starkville players: Buehler,...
Commercial Dispatch
Legendary linebacker: Former Mississippi State star K.J. Wright glad to be chosen for SEC honor
STARKVILLE — K.J. Wright’s connection with Mississippi State didn’t end when the linebacker was chosen in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft. When the Bulldogs ask Wright to come back to Starkville for a football game, he’s there. When they need him to speak to a player, he’ll pick up the phone.
Commercial Dispatch
Local Instructor Earns World-Class Certification
STARKVILLE — The IJF Academy recently completed their training and certification program in Budapest, Hungary. This prestigious training course is the gold standard for training judo coaches around the world, and improves the skills and teaching ability of practitioners who are already accomplished in the Olympic sport. Among the...
WTOK-TV
Mike Leach memorial service details
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service for head coach Mike Leach who passed away on December 12th. The memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20th at 1 p.m. inside the Humphrey Coliseum. IMPORTANT DETAILS:. Floral Tributes: MSU is unable to receive personal...
Commercial Dispatch
Louise Forman
Louise M. Froman, age 93, of Columbus, MS passed away December 16, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel in Columbus with Bro. Kenny Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Commercial Dispatch
Becky Shepherd
Rebecca Louise “Becky” Shepherd, age 73, of Columbus, MS, passed away December 19, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hill. Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Hurt officiating and Rev. David Honeycutt assisting. The interment will immediately...
Commercial Dispatch
Brenda Buford
WEST POINT – Brenda A. Buford, 67, died Dec. 2, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Visitation is today from noon until 1 p.m. at Town Creek M.B. Church in West Point. Funeral services will follow at the church with Dr. Charles Davidson officiating. Mrs. Buford will be buried at Greenwood Church Cemetery in Monroe County, MS.
Commercial Dispatch
Rev. Linzell McFarland Jr.
WEST POINT – Rev. Linzell McFarland, Jr., 77, died Dec. 5, 2022, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point, MS. Visitation is Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church in West Point. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at West Point Memorial Gardens with Rev. Al Lathan, Sr. officiating.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
Commercial Dispatch
Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park
STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
wcbi.com
Alabama man arrested, charged with attempted murder
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Ethelsville, Alabama man remains in jail on a $1 million bond in what’s being called a “domestic incident.”. 31-year-old James Foster was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Sheriff Todd Hall said the incident happened this past Friday on Bains...
Commercial Dispatch
Vance Graham Jr.
WEST POINT – Vance Graham, Jr., 57, died Nov. 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation was Saturday at Mt. Zion M.B. Church from 10-11 a.m. Burial followed at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Pratt officiating. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point was...
wcbi.com
Cold Conditions cause first responders to adjust to the weather
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time to break out the coats and crank up the heat. Bitter-cold weather is on its way. It’s bad enough when you spend your days working indoors, but what if you’re working outdoors in subfreezing temperatures and dealing with water?. In...
wtva.com
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
Comments / 0