Cheney, WA

KVAL

Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension

EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
BLACHLY, OR
KVAL

Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk

NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor

EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
EUGENE, OR

