KVAL
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
KVAL
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
KVAL
Oregon women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao gets homecoming game in San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women's basketball has navigated the first third of their schedule fairly well. A 9-1 record with just two non-conference games remaining. After a 64-point win Sunday over lowly College of Charleston, the final pair of non-con games for the Ducks could be their toughest test yet.
KVAL
Oregon Men's Basketball wins third game in a row at home taking down Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks have been on a hot streak since coming home for the final non-conference games of the regular season. Although the Ducks are still suffering from injuries, we have gotten to see lots of leadership from Oregon's returning guards. Rivaldo Soares had 16 points, three...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
KVAL
Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
KVAL
Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
KVAL
Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
KVAL
Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
KVAL
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces he will return to Eugene for one more season with the Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix has announced that he will be returning to Eugene. Nix transferred to Oregon prior to this season where he played four years at Auburn. Nix and the Ducks will take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on...
KVAL
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
KVAL
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
KVAL
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
KVAL
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
KVAL
Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor
EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
KVAL
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
KVAL
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
KVAL
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
KVAL
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
KVAL
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
