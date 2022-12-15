Thursday's Sports In Brief

COLLEGE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports.

The NCAA announced that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced a year ago he would not seek re-election. His second term ends in January and he will start is new job in March. He has never worked in college sports.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time. Battered by losses in court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is run.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board will investigate an unfair labor practice complaint involving the rights of University of Southern California football and basketball players.

In February, the National College Players Association filed an unfair labor practice charge against USC, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college players as “student-athletes” and other violations.

The NLRB’s Region 21 in Los Angeles will look into the complaint that covers football and men’s and women’s basketball players at the private school.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodón to their rotation, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

New York took care of its most pressing question when it persuaded AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The Yankees also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo with a $40 million, two-year deal.

But the contract for Rodón is an addition for the reigning AL East champions.

Rodón went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants, setting career highs for wins, starts (31), innings (178) and strikeouts (237). He also earned his second straight All-Star selection.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan’s Pacific League in batting, to a five-year deal that will pay him $90 million.

Yoshida, 29, helped Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 – including a walk-off as the Buffaloes rallied from a ninth-inning deficit. Yoshida has a .326 average with a .419 on-base percentage in seven seasons in Japan, all with Orix.

Word of the signing first emerged at the same time that free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to leave the Red Sox and join the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts had been the cornerstone of Boston’s offseason plans.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs added bullpen help, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger. The deal includes a mutual option for 2024.

The 34-year-old Boxberger was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season. An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2015 when he led the American League with 41 saves, he is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 seasons with San Diego, the Rays, Arizona, Kansas City, Miami and the Brewers.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 30-year-old Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Second baseman Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Thursday to an $8 million, one-year contract.

Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners and stole a career-high 11 bases. He hit a career-best .305 for Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yonny Hernández from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash.

The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernández was claimed by Oakland last month and designated for assignment this week.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return to the broadcast booth following his arrest this month on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin issued statements announcing he was stepping away after more than two decades calling Cardinals games. He has also worked NFL games for Fox.

McLaughlin was charged Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated after his arrest the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to DWI charges in 2010 and 2011.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — One day after Ryan Walters was introduced as Purdue’s football coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski said former quarterback Drew Brees would return as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU.

Bobinski said Brees will be a countable assistant coach under NCAA rules, allowing him to work with players on the field and help on the recruiting circuit, even though the job is, for now, temporary.

Brees is one of the most recognizable alumni of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” leading the Boilermakers to their last Big Ten title in 2000 before embarking on a record-breaking NFL career with the Chargers and Saints.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk was one of the three Purple Raiders on The Associated Press Division III All-America team.

Plunk was joined by receiver Wayne Ruby and linebacker Rossy Moore on the first team. Mount Union will play North Central of Illinois in the Division III championship game Friday night.

Plunk is also one of four finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy as the best player in Division III. North Central running back Ethan Greenfield, another Gagliardi finalist, also was selected to the first team.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79.

UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced that she died from cancer at home Wednesday night in Fullerton, California, surrounded by family and friends.

Moore was inducted in both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

AUTO RACING

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Hailie Deegan has another full-time ride in the NASCAR Truck Series, this one with ThorSport Racing.

ThorSport formally added Deegan to its driver lineup as it announced a manufacturer switch from Toyota to Ford. The 21-year-old Californian will race in the third-tier series for the third consecutive season. She finished a series-best sixth at Talladega Superspeedway in October and was selected the series’ Most Popular Driver for the second consecutive year, both with David Gilliland Racing.

HOCKEY

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million.

Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is under contract through the 2027-28 season. The 27-year-old Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season.

GOLF

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — Sami Valimaki of Finland shot a course-record 10-under 62 to take a two-shot lead in the Mauritius Open.

The 24-year-old Valimaki had a bogey-free opening round at Mont Choisy Le Golf. Playing partner Oliver Bekker of South Africa was second.

TELEVISION

CINCINNATI (AP) — The E.W. Scripps Company announced the launch of a sports division as it looks acquire local and national television rights for teams and leagues.

Scripps has stations in 61 markets and is the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster. It also purchased ION Media last year, which has the fifth-largest national broadcast viewership.

