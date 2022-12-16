ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
truecrimedaily

Colorado mom allegedly stabbed 10-year-old son several times

GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old mother was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her young son several times. According to Greeley Police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:10 a.m., officers went to a residence on the 200 block of 9th Avenue for a stabbing report. When on their way, Greeley Police were reportedly informed a suspect fled the scene.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Coroner: Suspect in interstate pursuit shot self

A Fort Collins man died following a nearly hour-long pursuit along Interstate 76 on Wednesday. Collin Roberts's vehicle was spun out by pursuing officers, then one gunshot was fired by an officer and Roberts each, according to investigators. Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office announced its determination that Roberts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Greeley Police Department spokesman, speaking on behalf of the multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), confirmed Thursday that team will continue to look into the incident because an officer did shoot at the suspect's vehicle. The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when residents in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Analysis reinstating a corrections employee for off-duty fatal shooting made mistakes: Appeals court

Colorado’s Court of Appeals has said an administrative law judge made mistakes when she decided to reinstate a beleaguered Department of Corrections worker fired for fatally shooting a teenager in 2020. A decision last week by the appeals court doesn’t outright uphold his firing, but directs the administrative law judge to redo her analysis based on its findings. Desmond Manning, a firearms instructor and investigator for the Department of Corrections, in April 2020 saw a group of teenagers breaking into a vacant house behind his...
COLORADO STATE
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)

The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period. The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Laramie County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
9NEWS

Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood. At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD. When crews...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Medical episode in courtroom delays verdict in Eaton attempted murder

The verdict in the case of a man accused of driving into a crowd at a Defend the Police rally in Eaton two years ago has been delayed. The Greeley Tribune reports the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, had a medical episode, where he lost consciousness, in the courtroom. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Cordova faces six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and seven counts each of assault and menacing. Cordova’s attorney argues his client lost control of his vehicle after someone at the rally threw a bottle and shattered his mirror, causing him to drive up over the curb and into the crowd. Prosecutors argue Cordova was angry after his car was hit and knowingly drove into the crowd. A verdict in the case will now be heard on December 23. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
EATON, CO
CBS Denver

Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
COLORADO STATE
