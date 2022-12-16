Read full article on original website
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Video released in officer’s shooting at Denver jail
The Denver Department of Public Safety released body camera video of a bizarre shooting at the downtown jail that nearly killed a police officer.
Suspect in Greeley juice store killing found incompetent to proceed
GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday. Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old...
Colorado mom allegedly stabbed 10-year-old son several times
GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old mother was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her young son several times. According to Greeley Police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:10 a.m., officers went to a residence on the 200 block of 9th Avenue for a stabbing report. When on their way, Greeley Police were reportedly informed a suspect fled the scene.
Police looking for homicide suspect 1 year later
One year after a driver was shot and killed on North Chambers Road, police are still looking for information on the suspects involved.
What motivated Jonelle Matthews’ killer? Lead detective gives insight
Tuesday marks 38 years since Jonelle Matthews went missing in Greeley. FOX31 sat down with the lead investigator on the case about what led him to the man convicted of her murder.
Coroner: Suspect in interstate pursuit shot self
A Fort Collins man died following a nearly hour-long pursuit along Interstate 76 on Wednesday. Collin Roberts's vehicle was spun out by pursuing officers, then one gunshot was fired by an officer and Roberts each, according to investigators. Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office announced its determination that Roberts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Greeley Police Department spokesman, speaking on behalf of the multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), confirmed Thursday that team will continue to look into the incident because an officer did shoot at the suspect's vehicle. The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when residents in...
Man killed in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night.
Analysis reinstating a corrections employee for off-duty fatal shooting made mistakes: Appeals court
Colorado’s Court of Appeals has said an administrative law judge made mistakes when she decided to reinstate a beleaguered Department of Corrections worker fired for fatally shooting a teenager in 2020. A decision last week by the appeals court doesn’t outright uphold his firing, but directs the administrative law judge to redo her analysis based on its findings. Desmond Manning, a firearms instructor and investigator for the Department of Corrections, in April 2020 saw a group of teenagers breaking into a vacant house behind his...
Denver police investigate homicide after man's body found near I-70
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found near Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.
Candlelight vigil honors 'caring spirits' of 2 girls killed in Fort Collins murder-suicide
Editor's note: This story references domestic violence, the deaths of children and suicide. Resources for those in crisis have been included with this story. Friends, family and community members gathered last week for a private candlelight vigil remembering the lives of the two girls killed in a murder-suicide in Fort Collins earlier this month.
Family of teen missing for 5 years hopes for help
The family of a 17-year-old who went missing five years ago to the day is hoping for a holiday miracle to find their loved one.
Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a 58-year-old woman was reportedly shot in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 38th Avenue and Vance Street east of Wadsworth Boulevard at about 8 p.m.. “Initial reports suggest the victim vehicle may have cut...
Missing Thornton mother of two found safe
A missing Thornton woman and mother of two was found safe Sunday and is being evaluated, according to police.
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period. The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Laramie County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood. At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD. When crews...
Medical episode in courtroom delays verdict in Eaton attempted murder
The verdict in the case of a man accused of driving into a crowd at a Defend the Police rally in Eaton two years ago has been delayed. The Greeley Tribune reports the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, had a medical episode, where he lost consciousness, in the courtroom. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Cordova faces six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and seven counts each of assault and menacing. Cordova’s attorney argues his client lost control of his vehicle after someone at the rally threw a bottle and shattered his mirror, causing him to drive up over the curb and into the crowd. Prosecutors argue Cordova was angry after his car was hit and knowingly drove into the crowd. A verdict in the case will now be heard on December 23. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns
Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
