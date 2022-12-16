Read full article on original website
Prep Athlete of the Week: Kylin Shipman, Laramie
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Several local schools traveled to Colorado for various tournaments in the second weekend of high school basketball season. Laramie’s Kylin Shipman made the most of that opportunity, helping her team stay undefeated with a flurry of buckets. “I think [I’m] just playing my...
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
The Capitol celebrates Hannukah- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
National Weather Service warns of cold snap
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
