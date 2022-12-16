ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal

Neighbors of the Clean Harbors hazardous materials disposal facility in Colfax take part in a Dec. 15, 2022, public hearing at the Grant Parish Community Center that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held regarding the renewal of the facility's operations permit. (Photo by Frances Madeson) COLFAX – Neighbors of...
COLFAX, LA
kalb.com

Assistant Chief Eric Hilton - Woodworth Fire Department

State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against...
WOODWORTH, LA
kalb.com

Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time. About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over...
COTTONPORT, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Public Service Announcement Incoming Artic Weather

I Sheriff Charles R. Guillory would like to inform the citizens of Evangeline Parish of an approaching artic front that will. be reaching us on Thursday. I want to remind residents to fuel up your vehicles, generators. Have a supply of. medications on hand along with drinking water. Protect your...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you have been down Versailles Blvd in Alexandria recently. For decades, people in Central Louisiana have enjoyed the fantastic Christmas light displays created in the yard of Jackie and Walter Monkhouse, the owners and operators of Magic Christmas.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches cold weather warning

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather. Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores

A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry hosts toy and food giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Sonia Quarter Outreach Ministry hosted a toy and food giveaway for children in the Alexandria Housing Authority. The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry was started in 2017, and in the past has put on events benefiting causes like cancer survivors, senior citizens and AIDS awareness.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day. A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
KPLC TV

Grinch arrested in DeRidder

South Beauregard High School wins grant to expand computer science program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy