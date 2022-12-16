Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
KTBS
Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal
Neighbors of the Clean Harbors hazardous materials disposal facility in Colfax take part in a Dec. 15, 2022, public hearing at the Grant Parish Community Center that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held regarding the renewal of the facility's operations permit. (Photo by Frances Madeson) COLFAX – Neighbors of...
kalb.com
Assistant Chief Eric Hilton - Woodworth Fire Department
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against...
kalb.com
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time. About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over...
kalb.com
Vernon Parish man arrested to failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
evangelinetoday.com
Public Service Announcement Incoming Artic Weather
I Sheriff Charles R. Guillory would like to inform the citizens of Evangeline Parish of an approaching artic front that will. be reaching us on Thursday. I want to remind residents to fuel up your vehicles, generators. Have a supply of. medications on hand along with drinking water. Protect your...
kalb.com
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you have been down Versailles Blvd in Alexandria recently. For decades, people in Central Louisiana have enjoyed the fantastic Christmas light displays created in the yard of Jackie and Walter Monkhouse, the owners and operators of Magic Christmas.
kalb.com
Natchitoches cold weather warning
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather. Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
theadvocate.com
Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores
A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
kalb.com
Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry hosts toy and food giveaway
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Sonia Quarter Outreach Ministry hosted a toy and food giveaway for children in the Alexandria Housing Authority. The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry was started in 2017, and in the past has put on events benefiting causes like cancer survivors, senior citizens and AIDS awareness.
kalb.com
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
kalb.com
5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
KPLC TV
Grinch arrested in DeRidder
