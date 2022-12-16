ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Christmas cheer was everywhere at Chestnut Square in McKinney

The sun was shining, there was a cool breeze in the air, and smiles were everywhere as patrons flocked to the McKinney Farmers Market for the Christmas in the Village event. Thousands of visitors stopped by the event at the Heritage Village at Chestnut Square on Saturday, Dec. 17, to see Santa Claus, hop on the "reinsteer" for pictures and shop the local vendors and artisans at the farmers market.
MCKINNEY, TX
New development phase tops out at HALL Park in Frisco

Dallas-based developer HALL Group announced the topping out of three new towers at HALL Park: a 16-story, Class AAA office tower; a 224-key boutique hotel and suites; and a 19-story, luxury multifamily tower designed to bring a vibrant live-work-play destination to the heart of Frisco. The milestone signals the last pour of concrete on the roof level of the buildings. The development is the first phase of a new campus masterplan, which is estimated at half a billion dollars and encompasses approximately one million square feet, that will evolve the 162-acre HALL Park into a dynamic mixed-use community.
FRISCO, TX
McKinney News Briefs: MCDC grants available and more updates

Each year, the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) allocates a percentage of its annual budget for funding to support quality-of-life projects that will benefit the community and are eligible for funding in accordance with the Texas Local Government Code. Applications for Project Grants will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 30. Visit the MCDC website (mckinneycdc.org) for additional information regarding eligibility, guidelines and an application, or email President@mckinneycdc.org.
MCKINNEY, TX
This long-time Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club member says the organization is ‘a labor of love’

Bill Bexley is a long-time resident of Texas who joined the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club in 2006 and never looked back. He has served many roles in the organization including Communications Director, President, and most recently, Treasurer. When he’s not committing time to the Rotary Club, Bexley can be found hunting or being involved in his church.
CARROLLTON, TX
Celina ISD Trustee Brooks Barr resigns

Celina ISD Board Member Brooks Barr resigned on Monday night due to a relocation to a neighboring community, Celina ISD announced. The resignation came effective immediately during the board's Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. The move comes after Barr served on the board for over 11 years. His term was set...
CELINA, TX
Meet the owners of Mesquite's long-awaited Alejandro's

Jason Feinglas grew up in Mesquite from elementary through high school. His wife has worked with Mesquite ISD for 20 years. He was in the finance business before joining Alejandro in 2017, starting his journey in the restaurant business. Alejandro is the owner of Alejandro's. Growing up in Stephenville, he...
MESQUITE, TX
Abbott announces Boingo Wireless Office to open future headquarters In Frisco

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (Boingo) will create a new office in Frisco, with plans for the location to become the company's corporate headquarters. Boingo designs, builds, and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. The project will create 247 new jobs and generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $517,400 has been extended to Boingo.
FRISCO, TX

