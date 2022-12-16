ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tunisia election set to deliver male-dominated parliament and erosion of women’s rights

By Simon Speakman Cordall in Tunis and Lizzy Davies in London
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJu7Q_0jkYkn1F00

Tunisians will vote on Saturday in an election that will lead to a weakened parliament “almost exclusively dominated by men”, as activists warn of a stark deterioration of women’s rights under an increasingly authoritarian president.

The controversial elections, boycotted by all the main parties, mark the final piece of the constitutional jigsaw President Kais Saied began assembling in July 2021, when he suspended the legislature in what critics called a power grab.

After Saied’s move to introduce an electoral law with none of the gender parity provisions that made Tunisia a regional trailblazer for female political representation, the new parliament will not only have few powers but few women, activists warn.

Just 122 female candidates, compared with 936 men, have been approved to run, the electoral commission says, meaning the new chamber is certain to look very different from that elected in 2014, when nearly a third of MPs were women.

As well as removing a requirement for candidate lists to alternate between the sexes, the new law makes additional demands that disproportionately affect women wanting to run and have contributed to their exclusion, its opponents say.

“The Tunisian parliament was once the exemplar of gender equity in the region. With these new changes to the law, that could soon be history,” wrote Salsabil Chellali , Tunisia director of Human Rights Watch, on a blog .

The abandonment of the parity commitments comes at a worrying time for women in a country that had long prided itself as the most feminist in the region.

Enshrined in law since the dawn of the independent nation in 1956, a core set of women’s rights including a ban on multiple marriages and forced unilateral divorce were built on in the ensuing decades. Some feel now that progress has come to a halt. “Culturally, things are deteriorating,” said Henda Chennaoui, a prominent activist.

Related: ‘The country is being suffocated,’ say Tunisians weary of food shortages

“Kais Saied is talking from a deeply conservative mindset. He’s not interested in representation, not in terms of equality or justice. Right now, he’s denying the whole women issue. He’s silent on it. Whenever there’s a big moment, such as national women’s day, he’s absent … This is dangerous.”

Supporters of the president – who in July held a referendum which was criticised as lacking in transparency but did result in overwhelming backing for the new constitution – reject these accusations. They point out that it was he who last year appointed the first female prime minister of any Arab country, the former civil servant and geological engineer, Najla Bouden.

However Bouden’s public addresses have been scarce and critics have claimed they were right to predict she would become a mere functionary of the president. Moreover, Saied has offered his full support for the country’s Islamic inheritance laws, which favour men, at the expense of the more progressive approach championed by his predecessor, Beji Caid Essebsi.

“Since Saied’s election the case for women’s rights has stopped advancing,” said Kenza Ben Azouz of Human Rights Watch. Even if the political will existed, she added, the president’s suspension of parliament for the best part of 18 months had impeded any practical advance, such as signing of the Istanbul convention on violence against women.

“I don’t think there was ever room for women’s rights [in Saied’s project]. This is who he is,” said Sayida Ounissi, a female MP from the moderate Islamist party, Ennahda, which is boycotting Saturday’s poll. “Everyone who stands [in this] election has already agreed with him. There’s no political diversity, no gender diversity, nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LYWE_0jkYkn1F00
A protest in Tunis to defend gender equality in elections. Part of the placard reads, ‘Be beautiful and shut up’, October 2022. Photograph: Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Though dismissed as a figleaf by some feminists, the parity commitment enshrined in the old electoral law was seen by others as one of the bigger gains for women’s rights in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

What began as a requirement for the parliament – the Assembly of Representatives of the People (ARP), which Saied formally dissolved in March – widened in 2017, with an amendment requiring parties competing in local elections to ensure women made up half of their candidate lists. According to Chellali, this led to 47 % of city councillors being women after the 2018 elections.

The new law, in which there is no mention of gender parity, also asks potential candidates to submit 400 signatures of registered voters from their constituencies, and to self-fund or privately finance their campaign. Both stack the odds against women, “who are less likely to have the same powerful local networks to sponsor their candidacy as men and the same financial means as their male counterparts”, wrote Chellali.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘This film is a corrective’: Whitney Houston biopic aims to change the narrative

In the 10 years since Whitney Houston lost her life, four movies have tried to tell her story. In quick succession, we got an unauthorized documentary, an endorsed one, a Lifetime TV depiction, plus a film that focused squarely on her relationship with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. According to Anthony McCarten, who has written the first big budget Hollywood biopic of the star, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, those films all had one thing in common. “They’re obsessed with her mistakes,” he said to the Guardian. “They were all sensationalist.”
The Guardian

Netanyahu paves way for Israel’s most rightwing government to date

Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to inform Israel’s president today that he has succeeded in forming a coalition, paving the way for the swearing-in of the most rightwing and anti-Arab government in the country’s history. The prime minister-elect intends to give cabinet positions to extremist figures on the far...
The Guardian

Why the woes of Harry and Meghan tell us little about British racism

Ou probably won’t remember this, considering everything that followed, but when Harry and Meghan got married, there was a popular view in the media that their union was a watershed moment for British race relations. The wedding, we were told, cast a spell on black, white and mixed-race people alike, enchanted by the nods to Meghan’s Afro-American cultural heritage during the ceremony. “A new era dawns,” a New York Times headline read. “Modern” was a word often used to describe the pair. A modern wedding, for a modern couple, in a modern Britain.
The Guardian

Best movies of 2022 in the US: No 5 – RRR

Sometimes, quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes, it made every other action movie this year look timid and unambitious. Where else could you find an anticolonialist dance number, a prison breakout involving a man wielding two rifles while being carried on his friend’s shoulders, or a hero ambushing his enemies’ palace by crashing a truck through the gates and leaping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wild animals – in slow motion? The movie is jam-packed with surreally bonkers yet brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy.
The Guardian

Fears voter ID card delay could disfranchise many in England

A government website allowing people to sign up for free voter ID documents will not be ready in time for a publicity campaign about the electoral changes, the Guardian has learned, increasing fears that large numbers of people could be disfranchised. Ministers are intent on going ahead with introducing mandatory...
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin promises army anything it asks for, as invasion enters 11th month

Vladimir Putin has pledged to give his army anything it asks for when he met Russia’s top military officials as the war in Ukraine enters its 11th month. Speaking in Moscow at the closing session of the expanded board of the Ministry of Defence, Putin said there were no “funding restrictions” for the military. “The country, the government will give everything that the army asks for. Everything,” the Russian leader added.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

538K+
Followers
122K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy