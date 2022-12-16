Noah Centineo Reveals Roles He Auditioned for That May Surprise You | Austin & Ally, Movies, Noah Centineo, Teen Wolf, Television, The Maze Runner

Read full article on original website
Shaggy Actor Plays the Villain in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Movie
You might not know Matthew Lillard by name, but you probably know him as Shaggy from the “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2002. He has been cast to be the antagonist for the new “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (FNAF) movie. About the Movie. Dawko, a known...
