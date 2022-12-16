Manchester School District Provides Food And Hope

Students of the Ridgeway Elementary School in Manchester enjoy some exercise during this year’s Turkey Trot held out on the athletic field. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

MANCHESTER – A tradition of helping those in need returned this year, as students and staff of the township’s school district took part in the 14th Annual Manchester Township High School Helping Hands for Hunger.

This program provided confidential holiday meals to school families. Students and staff from across the district gathered recently at the high school to package food donation baskets.

In order to try and meet the demand for food, the High School served as a collection point for donations. These donations completed the Helping Hands for Hunger meal baskets.

Manchester Township students gather around a number of food baskets that were distributed recently as part of the 14th Annual Manchester Township High School Helping Hands for Hunger initiative. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

Manchester High School Vice Principal Sarah Thiffault remarked, “each year schools and clubs across the district participate in supporting Helping Hands for Hunger with non-perishable donations that provide school families in need confidential support through meal baskets for the Thanksgiving season.”

Thiffault added that “in order for us to purchase perishable items such as turkeys and the baking ingredients used by the High School’s culinary arts students who provide fresh, baked goods to each family, we are thankful for the community support that also came through to help support that part of our initiative.”

The high school wasn’t the only school to commemorate the holiday. Ridgeway Elementary School students stretched, cheered and then took off in their annual Turkey Trot Fun Run. Gym teachers Michael Dyer and Reid Stapp worked alongside the teachers to bring each grade level together in the school gym.

Students of the Ridgeway Elementary School in Manchester enjoy some exercise during this year’s Turkey Trot held out on the athletic field. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

After the students warmed up for their fun run, they headed out to the field where they made a lap while the school staff and their peers cheered them on.

All students who participated in the Turkey Trot received a commemorative keychain and one lucky student from each grade level was the grand prize winner of a raffle drawing for a turkey or holiday pie.