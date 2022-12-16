ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Manchester School District Provides Food And Hope

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Bpyh_0jkYipbt00
Students of the Ridgeway Elementary School in Manchester enjoy some exercise during this year’s Turkey Trot held out on the athletic field. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

MANCHESTER – A tradition of helping those in need returned this year, as students and staff of the township’s school district took part in the 14th Annual Manchester Township High School Helping Hands for Hunger.

This program provided confidential holiday meals to school families. Students and staff from across the district gathered recently at the high school to package food donation baskets.

In order to try and meet the demand for food, the High School served as a collection point for donations. These donations completed the Helping Hands for Hunger meal baskets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDcPe_0jkYipbt00
Manchester Township students gather around a number of food baskets that were distributed recently as part of the 14th Annual Manchester Township High School Helping Hands for Hunger initiative. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

Manchester High School Vice Principal Sarah Thiffault remarked, “each year schools and clubs across the district participate in supporting Helping Hands for Hunger with non-perishable donations that provide school families in need confidential support through meal baskets for the Thanksgiving season.”

Thiffault added that “in order for us to purchase perishable items such as turkeys and the baking ingredients used by the High School’s culinary arts students who provide fresh, baked goods to each family, we are thankful for the community support that also came through to help support that part of our initiative.”

The high school wasn’t the only school to commemorate the holiday. Ridgeway Elementary School students stretched, cheered and then took off in their annual Turkey Trot Fun Run. Gym teachers Michael Dyer and Reid Stapp worked alongside the teachers to bring each grade level together in the school gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cncob_0jkYipbt00
Students of the Ridgeway Elementary School in Manchester enjoy some exercise during this year’s Turkey Trot held out on the athletic field. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

After the students warmed up for their fun run, they headed out to the field where they made a lap while the school staff and their peers cheered them on.

All students who participated in the Turkey Trot received a commemorative keychain and one lucky student from each grade level was the grand prize winner of a raffle drawing for a turkey or holiday pie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

More Brick Schools Approved For New HVAC Projects

BRICK – More schools within the Brick Township School District have been added to a list of those that are set to receive new HVAC Projects within the next year. At the December Board of Education meeting, the board members approved another $1.3 million in projects for new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Annual Tree Lighting Brightens The Season In Manchester

MANCHESTER – Town Hall got a whole lot brighter as public officials, residents, Cub Scouts, students and jolly Saint Nick all came together to kick off the holiday season. The Township’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony was held on a slightly chilly Friday evening and it had a large turnout with greeters Maya Kurpiewski and Cadence Noeding of Manchester High School handing out programs for the night’s festivities. They were dressed in matching Santa style outfits. The program book not only featured the night’s itinerary but also some history about the Christmas tree, song lyrics, the history of Hannukkah and information about the township’s holiday home decorating contest.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Transforms Into Toyland

JACKSON – A holiday tradition returned after a two year break due to the pandemic. The Senior Center opened its doors to Toyland which featured a variety of costumed characters, refreshments, free teddy bears and a visit with Kris Kringle himself. The two-day event drew hundreds of happy children...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

BOE Recognized With Prestigious School Board Certification

HOWELL – Members of the Howell Township Board of Education were recently recognized for receiving the Carole E. Larsen Master Board Certification. “Our board was recognized with a very prestigious award; One that is not easily obtained. (Only) a small percentage of New Jersey School Boards received this recognition,” Superintendent of Schools Joseph Isola said.
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County College announces new president

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Dr. Jon Larson will be stepping down as President of Ocean County College next year and the college has already selected his replacement. According to the college, Dr. Pamela Monaco has been selected as Ocean County College’s new president by the Ocean County College Board of Trustees. Currently, Dr. Monaco is the Vice President of Academics and Student Affairs at Wilbur Wright College in Chicago, Illinois. She is scheduled to join OCC on July 1, 2023. “A passionate advocate for community colleges, Dr. Monaco believes that education transforms lives, and she has consistently demonstrated her commitment The post Ocean County College announces new president appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River South Student Accepted To Prestigious Honors Band

TOMS RIVER – High School South senior Jack Harjes has been accepted on clarinet to perform in the 2023 Music Educators Eastern Division Honors Band. Jack is one of only 21 clarinetists chosen from the entire northeast, comprising 12 states and Washington, D.C., and is only the second instrumentalist to attain this prestigious honor in Toms River Regional Schools’ history.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home

Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Historian Shows New Acquisitions For Museum

BRICK – Recently at a meeting of the Brick Township Historical Society at the Herbertsville Firehouse, Gene Donatiello, Brick Township historian and curator of the Havens Homestead Museum, showed the audience some new acquisitions for the museum. A past president of the Society, Dolores Waddill, donated the items. She...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne church is aflame with Jesus | Faith Matters

Before I met Mona M. Iskander, I thought Egyptians were either Muslim or Coptic Orthodox Christian. The Hoboken University Medical Center employee told me she worshipped at Rivers of Life Church in Bayonne, an evangelical Christian church I’d never heard of. It is growing with roots in Egypt and...
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Stray dog found in Howell Township

HOWELL, NJ – Police in Howell have picked up a suspect loitering in the area of Friendship Road Tuesday morning. At this time the only charge he’s facing is being adorably cute. The dog was found on Friendship Road. Police said the dog appears to have been freshly groomed. He’s also very friendly. If you are the owner or know the owner, please contact Howell Police Dispatch 732-938-4111. The post Stray dog found in Howell Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Terraces At Seacrest Village Residents Visit Air Victory Museum

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A group of residents from The Terraces at Seacrest Village, including four U.S. veterans, took a stroll down memory lane recently when they visited the Air Victory Museum in Lumberton. On display at the museum are planes, engines, mounted guns and artillery used during both World Wars and other conflicts. There are 10 vets currently living at The Terraces at Seacrest Village.
LUMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School

According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
BAYONNE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy