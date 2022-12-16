San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message

I remember being in the principal's office for fighting and he told us to shake hands and didn't want to see us again in his office and we never sat in that office again.
DA pressing for felony charges on a 13 year old yet my case..... Victim of a 5 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon from a career felon, she's does nothing in 14 months so far. No charges filed yet. Our DA sucks in SD. Pays to commit crimes in SD.
The people involved in the murder of Erik Michael Harris are still walking including his sister, because she was a snitch and probably still is. That's not justice. That is a miscarriage of justice and a crime and conspiracy to cover up the facts and grant impunity to the conspirators that has allowed an obstruction of justice in itself.
Related
Jury deliberates Solana Beach stepfather murder case
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
Closing arguments in Solana Beach stepfather murder trial
Authorities renew efforts in finding El Cajon man missing since 1988
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
Fentanyl concerns inside juvie after a locked-up teen dies from overdose
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Witness details when Chula Vista officer shot and killed man
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
Bank Robbery Thwarted When Tellers Refuse to Give Suspect Any Money
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash at crosswalk
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized
Timeline: San Diego Unified Waited 5 Weeks to Notify Employees and Families of Data Breach
Officials: Man armed with knife shot, killed by Chula Vista Police officer
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
CBS 8
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 26