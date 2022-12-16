Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter...
Zelensky on his way to Washington in US military jet to meet Biden as war with Russia enters new phase
CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance. The trip, which US and Ukrainian officials...
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA — World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters there in 2019 and 2020.
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026. The post...
GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral
NEW YORK — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer. Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing — at least for now — after the Jan. 6...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
WASHINGTON — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any...
FTX founder could be sent to US after extradition hearing
NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried is back in a Bahamian court Wednesday for an extradition hearing that could clear the way for the one-time billionaire to be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas,...
EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states
Anti-abortion groups hoped and strategized for decades for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was delivered in June, ending a court-protected right to abortion after nearly 50 years. The fallout was immediate and far-reaching — and it's not over yet. The midyear ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade...
Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can attempt...
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
US starts grappling with 'travesty' of untreated hepatitis C
WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today's multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with just...
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won't finish the rules that govern where battery...
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
KANSAS CITY, MO. — A large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions expected to disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers. The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning, and is expected to move...
