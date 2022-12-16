ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026. The post...
ILLINOIS STATE
WRAL News

GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral

NEW YORK — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer. Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing — at least for now — after the Jan. 6...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices

WASHINGTON — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any...
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states

Anti-abortion groups hoped and strategized for decades for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was delivered in June, ending a court-protected right to abortion after nearly 50 years. The fallout was immediate and far-reaching — and it's not over yet. The midyear ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade...
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can attempt...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
IOWA STATE
WRAL News

US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — A large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions expected to disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers. The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning, and is expected to move...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy