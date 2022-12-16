ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tri City Medical Center December Community Connections

TCMC Leaders Among those Named “Most Influential People in San Diego. “San Diego Business Journal. The San Diego Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business and economic news in the region, issued its annual SD500 edition recognizing “the most influential people in San Diego.”. For the fourth...
SAN DIEGO, CA
City Of Vista News

Three members of the Vista City Council were sworn into office on December 13 during the City Council meeting: Mayor John Franklin, District 1 Councilmember Corinna Contreras, and District 4 Councilmember Dan O’Donnell. The City Council also appointed Corinna Contreras as Deputy Mayor. EDCO Service Schedule Uninterrupted for Holidays.
VISTA, CA
VAPA Foundation – Focus on Impact Film Series

The VAPA Foundation, whose mission is to increase access to and enhance the quality of arts education in the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), has partnered with the San Diego International Film Festival and SDUSD for a Focus on Impact Film Series. All SDUSD Middle and High School teachers are invited to participate in the Focus on Impact Film Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New Mayor And Council Members Sworn In At Council Meeting

VISTA, CA

