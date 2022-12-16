ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers increasingly unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook due to improved play

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqMF6_0jkYeQAM00

Trade talks are heating up around the NBA now that players signed during the offseason are eligible to be included in potential deals.

There has been no real shortage of trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers, especially when it comes to Russell Westbrook. He has seemingly been on the trade block since January.

Since he was moved to the bench, he has been playing better and been a more positive element on the court even though his stats may not reflect it.

As a result, the chances of the Lakers trading him have reportedly gone significantly down.

Via The Athletic:

“According to a source with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans, Westbrook’s play this past month has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league’s Feb. 9 deadline.”

So far in December, Westbrook is shooting 41.4% from the field and a frigid 15% from 3-point range (he was at a very solid 35.5 percent in November), but he’s also putting up 13.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

His tendency to consistently push the pace, attack the paint and get others easy baskets has energized the team whenever he has come off the bench.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Ex-NBA Star's Family

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges this weekend. According to a report, Stoudemire was arrested following a disturbing family incident. "Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence -- this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter. The ex-NBA star was booked early Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Distractify

A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Malone explains what Christian Braun brings to the Nuggets

Christian Braun earned his first start of the season and turned in a career performance on Tuesday to help the Denver Nuggets to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Braun produced 13 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in the 105-91 victory at Ball Arena. He finished by shooting 5-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, in 29 minutes of action.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA. During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy