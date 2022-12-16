Lakers increasingly unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook due to improved play

Trade talks are heating up around the NBA now that players signed during the offseason are eligible to be included in potential deals.

There has been no real shortage of trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers, especially when it comes to Russell Westbrook. He has seemingly been on the trade block since January.

Since he was moved to the bench, he has been playing better and been a more positive element on the court even though his stats may not reflect it.

As a result, the chances of the Lakers trading him have reportedly gone significantly down.

Via The Athletic:

“According to a source with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans, Westbrook’s play this past month has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league’s Feb. 9 deadline.”

So far in December, Westbrook is shooting 41.4% from the field and a frigid 15% from 3-point range (he was at a very solid 35.5 percent in November), but he’s also putting up 13.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

His tendency to consistently push the pace, attack the paint and get others easy baskets has energized the team whenever he has come off the bench.