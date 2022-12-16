Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Argentina's chaotic celebrations unfolded
Argentina may well be waking up from its biggest ever hangover - at least if the number of revellers on the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday is anything to go by. There's no denying Argentina desperately wanted to bring the World Cup trophy back home. The strength of feeling after every match during the tournament was testament to that, the dedication of fans to celebrate every goal scored.
BBC
Barbra Banda eligible to play at Women's World Cup, says Fifa
Zambia forward Barbra Banda is eligible to play at next year's Women's World Cup, says a leading Fifa women's football official. The 22-year-old was excluded from this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations by the Zambia FA (Faz) after the latter body said she failed a gender eligibility test. "We...
BBC
African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis
In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he is 'horrified' over Meghan column
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified" after "causing so much hurt" in a column he wrote in the Sun about the Duchess of Sussex. More than 20,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he "hated [Meghan] on a cellular level".
Comments / 0