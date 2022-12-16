Effective: 2022-12-21 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate winter apparel. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest and parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are likely south of Interstate 94 and west of the Missouri River.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO