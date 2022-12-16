Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate winter apparel. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; McKenzie; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerous to life-threatening wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate winter apparel. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerous to life-threatening wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. When outside, be sure to wear appropriate winter apparel. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest and parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are likely south of Interstate 94 and west of the Missouri River.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, locally higher amounts possible in west central Minnesota. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0