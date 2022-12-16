Effective: 2022-12-23 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Southeast Providence; Washington COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (4.3 to 13.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread minor coastal flooding is expected along portions of both the east and south coasts during the Friday morning high tide cycle with pockets of moderate coastal flooding possible. The greatest concern for pockets of moderate coastal flooding will be across north shore given their exposure to an east southeast winds. Typically vulnerable shoreline roads may become flooded and impassable within a few hours of high tide. In addition, there may be significant beach erosion on the south coast, including ocean- exposed beaches of Rhode Island and Westport. Significant beach erosion may also occur on the south side of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Narragansett Bay at Fox Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 21/06 PM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 22/07 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/07 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.4/ 0.9 1-3 None 23/08 AM 7.8/ 8.4 3.2/ 3.7 2.5/ 3.0 4 Minor 23/06 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.8/ 1.3 2.2/ 2.7 4 None Narragansett Bay at Conimicut Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 5.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 21/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.6/-0.1 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/07 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.2 1 None 22/07 PM 4.6/ 5.1 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.7 2-3 None 23/08 AM 7.5/ 8.0 2.8/ 3.4 2.2/ 2.7 4 Minor Mount Hope Bay near Bristol Point RI MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.5 ft, Major 12.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 21/06 PM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/07 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.2 1 None 22/07 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 2-3 None 23/08 AM 7.1/ 7.6 2.6/ 3.1 2.1/ 2.6 4 Minor 23/06 PM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.2/ 0.3 1.6/ 2.0 4 None Narragansett Bay at Quonset Point MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 3.4 ft, Major 5.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 21/06 PM 3.6/ 4.1 -0.6/-0.1 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/07 AM 4.4/ 4.9 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.2 1 None 22/07 PM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.7 2-3 None 23/08 AM 6.7/ 7.2 2.6/ 3.1 2.1/ 2.6 4 Minor 23/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 1.3/ 1.8 4 None Westerly RI at Watch Hill MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 9.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 4.9 ft, Major 6.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 3.4/ 3.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 21/06 PM 2.6/ 3.1 -0.6/-0.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 22/07 AM 3.2/ 3.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 None 22/07 PM 3.2/ 3.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.8/ 1.3 3-6 None 23/08 AM 5.7/ 6.2 2.7/ 3.2 2.3/ 2.8 9-11 Minor 23/07 PM 2.6/ 3.1 -0.6/-0.1 0.5/ 1.0 12 None Gloucester Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 10.4/10.9 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 2-3 None 21/09 PM 9.1/ 9.6 -0.5/ 0.0 0.1/ 0.6 2 None 22/10 AM 10.7/11.2 1.2/ 1.7 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 22/10 PM 9.5/10.0 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 3-6 None 23/11 AM 12.6/13.1 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 12-15 Moderate 23/11 PM 9.4/ 9.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 10-12 None Merrimack River near Newburyport MA MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 4.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 9.2/ 9.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 21/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 -1.9/-1.4 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 22/10 AM 9.4/ 9.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 22/11 PM 8.3/ 8.8 -1.3/-0.8 0.4/ 0.9 3-6 None 23/11 AM 11.4/11.9 1.9/ 2.3 1.7/ 2.2 11-14 Minor 23/11 PM 8.1/ 8.6 -1.5/-1.0 0.1/ 0.6 11-12 None Newport Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 3.4 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.4/ 4.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 None 21/05 PM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.9/-0.4 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 22/06 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 None 22/07 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 3-5 None 23/07 AM 6.6/ 7.1 2.5/ 3.0 2.0/ 2.5 9-11 Minor 23/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.2/ 0.3 1.2/ 1.7 12-13 None Newport South Coast Beaches MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 None 21/06 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/06 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 None 22/07 PM 3.6/ 4.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.8 3-5 None 23/07 AM 6.2/ 6.7 2.7/ 3.2 2.0/ 2.5 9-12 Minor 23/07 PM 3.6/ 4.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.8 13-14 None Block Island at Old Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 4.2 ft, Major 5.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 AM 3.4/ 3.9 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 21/05 PM 2.6/ 3.1 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 22/06 AM 3.2/ 3.7 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 2 None 22/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.6/-0.1 0.2/ 0.8 4-5 None 23/07 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.0/ 2.5 1.7/ 2.2 11-13 None 23/06 PM 2.8/ 3.4 -0.5/ 0.0 0.7/ 1.1 14-15 None Boston Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.5 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 11.1/11.6 1.0/ 1.5 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 21/10 PM 9.5/10.0 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 22/10 AM 11.3/11.8 1.2/ 1.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 None 22/10 PM 10.1/10.6 0.0/ 0.5 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 23/11 AM 13.3/13.8 3.2/ 3.7 1.7/ 2.2 2 Minor 23/11 PM 9.7/10.2 -0.5/ 0.0 -0.2/ 0.3 2 None Revere MLLW Categories - Minor 12.5 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 6.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 10.6/11.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 21/10 PM 9.2/ 9.7 -0.8/-0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/10 AM 11.0/11.5 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/10 PM 9.9/10.4 0.0/ 0.5 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 23/11 AM 13.2/13.7 3.2/ 3.7 1.7/ 2.2 2 Minor 23/11 PM 9.6/10.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 2 None Scituate MA MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 13.5 ft, Major 15.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 10.5/11.0 0.8/ 1.3 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 None 21/09 PM 8.8/ 9.3 -1.0/-0.5 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 22/10 AM 10.6/11.1 0.9/ 1.4 0.1/ 0.6 2 None 22/10 PM 9.5/10.0 -0.2/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 3-5 None 23/11 AM 12.3/12.8 2.6/ 3.1 1.3/ 1.8 10-13 Minor 23/11 PM 9.1/ 9.6 -0.7/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 7-9 None Mount Hope Bay near Fall River MA MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.5 ft, Major 12.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 4.8 ft, Major 7.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 21/06 PM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.3/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/07 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.2 1 None 22/07 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.8 1-3 None 23/08 AM 7.7/ 8.2 3.0/ 3.5 2.0/ 2.5 4 Minor 23/06 PM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 2.3/ 2.8 4 None New Bedford Hurricane Barrier MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 3.6 ft, Major 5.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.4/ 4.9 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 21/06 PM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.7/-0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 None 22/07 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.2 1 None 22/07 PM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 23/08 AM 6.6/ 7.1 2.7/ 3.2 2.1/ 2.6 3 Minor 23/08 PM 3.9/ 4.4 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 5-6 None Westport MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 21/06 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 None 22/07 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 None 22/07 PM 3.6/ 4.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.8 3-4 None 23/08 AM 6.0/ 6.5 2.5/ 3.0 2.0/ 2.5 9-11 Minor 23/07 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.4/ 0.9 12-13 None Buzzards Bay at Mattapoisett MLLW Categories - Minor 8.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.4 ft, Moderate 5.9 ft, Major 7.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 21/06 PM 3.6/ 4.1 -0.6/-0.1 -0.2/ 0.3 1-2 None 22/06 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 None 22/07 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 2-4 None 23/08 AM 6.7/ 7.2 2.6/ 3.1 1.9/ 2.3 7-9 None 23/08 PM 4.4/ 4.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 10-11 None Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 2.8/ 3.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 21/06 PM 2.1/ 2.6 0.1/ 0.6 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 None 22/06 AM 2.7/ 3.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 None 22/07 PM 2.5/ 3.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 3-4 None 23/08 AM 4.6/ 5.1 2.6/ 3.1 1.7/ 2.2 8-9 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 AM 5.7/ 6.2 -2.0/-1.6 0.2/ 0.7 3 None 21/10 PM 4.4/ 4.9 -3.4/-2.8 0.1/ 0.6 2 None 22/10 AM 5.7/ 6.2 -2.0/-1.6 0.1/ 0.6 3 None 22/11 PM 4.7/ 5.2 -3.0/-2.5 0.4/ 0.9 4-7 None 23/12 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.3/-0.8 0.7/ 1.1 10-11 None 24/12 AM 4.0/ 4.5 -3.7/-3.2 -0.5/ 0.0 11-12 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.1/ 0.6 2 None 21/10 PM 3.2/ 3.7 -1.3/-0.8 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 22/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 23/12 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.9/-0.4 0.2/ 0.8 4-6 None 23/11 AM 6.2/ 6.8 1.8/ 2.2 1.4/ 1.9 8-9 None 24/12 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -1.3/-0.8 -0.3/ 0.2 9 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 11.2/11.7 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 None 21/09 PM 9.7/10.2 -0.5/ 0.0 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 22/10 AM 11.4/11.9 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 22/10 PM 10.1/10.6 0.0/ 0.5 0.5/ 1.0 3-5 None 23/11 AM 12.4/12.9 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 7-9 None 23/11 PM 10.0/10.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.8 8 None Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 11.5/12.0 1.0/ 1.5 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 21/10 PM 9.9/10.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 22/10 AM 11.7/12.2 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 22/10 PM 10.5/11.0 0.0/ 0.5 0.7/ 1.1 3-6 None 23/11 AM 12.4/12.9 1.9/ 2.3 0.6/ 1.1 8-9 None 23/11 PM 10.4/10.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.8 9 None Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 10.0/10.5 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 21/09 PM 8.6/ 9.1 -1.8/-1.3 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 22/10 AM 10.2/10.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 22/10 PM 9.1/ 9.6 -1.3/-0.8 0.6/ 1.1 3-6 None 23/11 AM 11.2/11.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 9-10 None 23/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 -1.8/-1.3 -0.2/ 0.3 10 None Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.1/ 0.6 1-2 None 21/06 PM 3.6/ 4.1 -0.9/-0.4 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 None 22/07 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.1/ 0.6 -0.5/ 0.0 1 None 22/07 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.6/-0.1 -0.2/ 0.3 2-4 None 23/08 AM 6.6/ 7.1 2.2/ 2.7 1.7/ 2.2 8-9 Minor 23/08 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.6/ 1.1 10-11 None Vineyard Haven MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 2.1/ 2.6 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 None 21/09 PM 1.7/ 2.2 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 22/09 AM 2.0/ 2.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 None 22/11 PM 2.3/ 2.8 0.4/ 0.9 0.8/ 1.3 4-6 None 23/12 PM 4.0/ 4.5 2.1/ 2.6 2.2/ 2.7 9-10 None 23/10 PM 1.3/ 1.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.0/ 0.5 11 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 21/11 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.9/-0.4 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 22/10 AM 3.9/ 4.4 0.2/ 0.8 0.1/ 0.6 2-3 None 22/11 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -0.6/-0.1 0.4/ 0.9 4-7 None 23/11 AM 5.4/ 5.9 1.8/ 2.2 1.4/ 1.9 10-11 Minor 24/12 AM 2.2/ 2.7 -1.5/-1.0 -0.7/-0.2 12 None

BRISTOL COUNTY, RI ・ 2 HOURS AGO