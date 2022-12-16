Effective: 2022-12-23 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Up to one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines. The greatest concern for coastal flooding is around the time of high tide Friday night between 10 pm and 11:30 pm. Large battering waves may cause damage to roadways along the coast and erosion with this high tide. High tides around 10 am Friday and 11 am Saturday mornings will also bring concern for coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Bar Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 15.5 ft, Moderate 17.0 ft, Major 18.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.1 ft, Moderate 5.6 ft, Major 6.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.3 0.9 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.9 -0.5 0.2 0-1 None 22/09 AM 12.5 1.1 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 11.2 -0.2 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 14.6 3.2 1.7 2 None 23/10 PM 13.7 2.3 2.7 2 None Blueberry Hill MLLW Categories - Minor 19.4 ft, Moderate 22.4 ft, Major 25.4 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 8.1 ft, Moderate 11.1 ft, Major 14.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -0.9 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.1 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.5 0.2 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.6 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.7 18-19 None Clairs Landing MLLW Categories - Minor 29.3 ft, Moderate 32.3 ft, Major 35.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 18.0 ft, Moderate 21.0 ft, Major 24.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.9 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.0 0.7 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.7 6-10 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.8 15-17 None Deer Isle Causeway MLLW Categories - Minor 14.9 ft, Moderate 17.0 ft, Major 20.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 6.1 ft, Major 10.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 11.6 0.7 0.5 0 None 21/09 PM 10.1 -0.8 0.1 0-1 None 22/09 AM 11.7 0.8 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 10.6 -0.3 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 14.3 3.4 2.2 2 None 23/10 PM 12.8 1.9 2.7 2 None Little Moose MLLW Categories - Minor 17.3 ft, Moderate 20.3 ft, Major 23.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -0.9 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.1 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.5 0.2 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.6 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.7 18-19 None Pond Island MLLW Categories - Minor 17.3 ft, Moderate 20.3 ft, Major 23.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.9 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 11.9 0.6 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.0 2.7 1.6 8-12 None 23/10 PM 13.2 1.9 2.7 19-20 None Panty Lane 2 MLLW Categories - Minor 20.9 ft, Moderate 23.9 ft, Major 26.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 9.6 ft, Moderate 12.6 ft, Major 15.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -0.9 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.2 0.9 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.5 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.4 3.1 1.7 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.4 2.1 2.8 18-19 None Panty Lane 1 MLLW Categories - Minor 19.9 ft, Moderate 22.9 ft, Major 25.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 8.5 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 14.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.7 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.2 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.6 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.4 3.0 1.7 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.4 2.0 2.8 18-19 None Schoodic Point MLLW Categories - Minor 20.9 ft, Moderate 23.9 ft, Major 26.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 9.6 ft, Moderate 12.6 ft, Major 15.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.0 1 None 22/09 AM 12.1 0.8 -0.2 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.1 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.5 8-13 None 23/10 PM 13.1 1.8 2.5 19-20 None Seawall Road MLLW Categories - Minor 17.8 ft, Moderate 20.8 ft, Major 23.8 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 6.9 ft, Moderate 9.9 ft, Major 12.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.7 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.2 -0.7 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 11.7 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.6 -0.3 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 13.9 3.0 1.7 7-11 None 23/10 PM 12.8 1.9 2.4 15-16 None Stacked Rock MLLW Categories - Minor 19.9 ft, Moderate 22.9 ft, Major 25.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 8.6 ft, Moderate 11.6 ft, Major 14.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.9 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.0 0.7 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.7 6-10 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.8 15-17 None Stonington Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 14.2 ft, Moderate 17.2 ft, Major 20.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.6 ft, Moderate 6.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.2 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 9.8 -0.8 0.1 0-1 None 22/09 AM 11.2 0.6 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.2 -0.4 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 13.7 3.1 2.0 3-6 None 23/11 PM 12.2 1.6 1.9 6-9 None Winter Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 14.9 ft, Moderate 17.9 ft, Major 20.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.6 ft, Moderate 6.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.7 0.4 0.4 0 None 21/09 PM 10.2 -1.1 0.1 0-1 None 22/09 AM 11.8 0.5 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 1 None 23/10 AM 14.0 2.7 1.7 2-4 None 23/10 PM 13.2 1.9 2.8 3-6 None Cutler Farris Wharf MLLW Categories - Minor 18.0 ft, Moderate 19.0 ft, Major 21.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.9 ft, Moderate 4.9 ft, Major 6.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 15.9 1.8 0.5 2 None 21/09 PM 14.3 0.2 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 16.0 1.9 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 14.8 0.7 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 17.9 3.8 1.4 5-8 None 23/11 PM 17.9 3.8 3.0 15-17 None Machias MLLW Categories - Minor 16.9 ft, Moderate 18.0 ft, Major 20.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.1 ft, Moderate 4.2 ft, Major 6.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 14.6 0.8 0.6 0 None 21/09 PM 13.4 -0.4 0.3 0-1 None 22/09 AM 14.5 0.7 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 13.6 -0.2 0.2 1 None 23/10 AM 16.4 2.6 1.5 2 None 23/11 PM 16.9 3.1 3.2 2 None Eastport MLLW Categories - Minor 23.0 ft, Moderate 24.0 ft, Major 25.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.7 ft, Moderate 4.7 ft, Major 5.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 20.6 1.3 0.5 0 None 21/09 PM 19.0 -0.3 0.2 0-1 None 22/09 AM 20.8 1.5 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 19.4 0.1 0.1 1 None 23/10 AM 22.6 3.3 1.1 1 None 23/11 PM 23.2 3.9 3.5 1 Minor Roque Bluffs State Park MLLW Categories - Minor 18.9 ft, Moderate 21.9 ft, Major 24.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 10.6 ft, Major 13.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 13.9 2.6 0.6 1 None 21/09 PM 12.5 1.2 0.2 0-1 None 22/09 AM 13.9 2.6 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 12.9 1.6 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 15.9 4.6 1.6 3-7 None 23/10 PM 15.9 4.6 3.4 8-11 None

