Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 18:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A SURGE OF ARCTIC AIR WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILLS TO THE REGION LATE THIS WEEK THROUGH CHRISTMAS WEEKEND An arctic front will sweep across southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and the western Florida panhandle late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to settle into our area following the passage of the front and persist through the weekend, with some very cold wind chill values expected both Friday night and Saturday night. Low temperatures by early Friday morning are expected to have dropped to 20 degrees or below for most areas along and northwest of the I-65 corridor, where a HARD FREEZE WATCH is now in effect. Elsewhere and down to the coast, values in the low 20s, to at or below freezing are expected. Additionally, on early Friday morning, strong gusty northwesterly winds will bring some blistering wind chills, with areas along and northwest of I-65 forecasted to have wind chill values in the single digits, with possibly a few location northwest of I-65 dropping just below zero through Friday morning, and likely staying below 20 degree wind chills for these areas through the day. Elsewhere, expect wind chill values to be generally 12 to 20 degrees through Friday morning for areas southwest of I-65. Friday Night Through Saturday Night (Christmas Eve Night): A HARD FREEZE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA DURING THIS TIMEFRAME. Lows will drop well into the teens across inland areas for both Christmas Eve morning and Christmas morning, with low to mid 20s along the immediate coast. It is important to note that prolonged periods of freezing temperatures are possible and portions of inland southeast Mississippi, inland southwest Alabama, and south central Alabama may be near or below freezing for 48 to 60 hours. Once again, expect some blustery northwesterly winds to bring dangerously low wind chills in the single digits and teens across our region Friday morning through Christmas morning, with some areas near and north of the Highway 84 corridor dropping below zero. Widespread Wind Chill Advisories for this outbreak of arctic air will become necessary across much of our region during this time frame and will be issued as the event gets closer. Expect below normal temperatures with another HARD FREEZE possible on Christmas Night. SAFETY TIPS: Residents across the area should continue to monitor the forecast closely this week. Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take steps to protect water pipes and ensure people, animals, and sensitive vegetation will have ready access to warmth late this week and this holiday weekend. Also, keep in mind proper space heater safety.
High Surf Warning issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY .A powerful northwest swell will gradually lower today. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne A SURGE OF ARCTIC AIR WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILLS TO THE REGION LATE THIS WEEK THROUGH CHRISTMAS WEEKEND An arctic front will sweep across southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and the western Florida panhandle late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to settle into our area following the passage of the front and persist through the weekend, with some very cold wind chill values expected both Friday night and Saturday night. Low temperatures by early Friday morning are expected to have dropped to 20 degrees or below for most areas along and northwest of the I-65 corridor, where a HARD FREEZE WATCH is now in effect. Elsewhere and down to the coast, values in the low 20s, to at or below freezing are expected. Additionally, on early Friday morning, strong gusty northwesterly winds will bring some blistering wind chills, with areas along and northwest of I-65 forecasted to have wind chill values in the single digits, with possibly a few location northwest of I-65 dropping just below zero through Friday morning, and likely staying below 20 degree wind chills for these areas through the day. Elsewhere, expect wind chill values to be generally 12 to 20 degrees through Friday morning for areas southwest of I-65. Friday Night Through Saturday Night (Christmas Eve Night): A HARD FREEZE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA DURING THIS TIMEFRAME. Lows will drop well into the teens across inland areas for both Christmas Eve morning and Christmas morning, with low to mid 20s along the immediate coast. It is important to note that prolonged periods of freezing temperatures are possible and portions of inland southeast Mississippi, inland southwest Alabama, and south central Alabama may be near or below freezing for 48 to 60 hours. Once again, expect some blustery northwesterly winds to bring dangerously low wind chills in the single digits and teens across our region Friday morning through Christmas morning, with some areas near and north of the Highway 84 corridor dropping below zero. Widespread Wind Chill Advisories for this outbreak of arctic air will become necessary across much of our region during this time frame and will be issued as the event gets closer. Expect below normal temperatures with another HARD FREEZE possible on Christmas Night. SAFETY TIPS: Residents across the area should continue to monitor the forecast closely this week. Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take steps to protect water pipes and ensure people, animals, and sensitive vegetation will have ready access to warmth late this week and this holiday weekend. Also, keep in mind proper space heater safety.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 16:58:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 20:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY HAWAII THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KONA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 08:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Tidal influence has led to a rise in levels along the Saint Johns River at Astor overnight with levels holding steady around 2.6 ft over the next day. Once the astronomical high tides subside later this week, northerly winds behind an approaching front will keep levels from returning to a steady decline, but that is expected to resume into the weekend. Astor is forecast to drop below Minor Flood Stage by the middle of next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, Docks and boat ramps covered at South Moon Fish Camp and approaching sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 2.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Wednesday was 2.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.5 Wed 7 am 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.2
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:30:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Big Island Summit WIND ADVISORY FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS .Post-frontal westerlies continue to decrease across the Big Island summits and the High Wind Warning has been downgraded to a Wind Advisory. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Up to one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines. The greatest concern for coastal flooding is around the time of high tide Friday night between 10 pm and 11:30 pm. Large battering waves may cause damage to roadways along the coast and erosion with this high tide. High tides around 10 am Friday and 11 am Saturday mornings will also bring concern for coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Bar Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 15.5 ft, Moderate 17.0 ft, Major 18.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.1 ft, Moderate 5.6 ft, Major 6.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.3 0.9 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.9 -0.5 0.2 0-1 None 22/09 AM 12.5 1.1 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 11.2 -0.2 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 14.6 3.2 1.7 2 None 23/10 PM 13.7 2.3 2.7 2 None Blueberry Hill MLLW Categories - Minor 19.4 ft, Moderate 22.4 ft, Major 25.4 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 8.1 ft, Moderate 11.1 ft, Major 14.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -0.9 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.1 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.5 0.2 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.6 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.7 18-19 None Clairs Landing MLLW Categories - Minor 29.3 ft, Moderate 32.3 ft, Major 35.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 18.0 ft, Moderate 21.0 ft, Major 24.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.9 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.0 0.7 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.7 6-10 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.8 15-17 None Deer Isle Causeway MLLW Categories - Minor 14.9 ft, Moderate 17.0 ft, Major 20.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 6.1 ft, Major 10.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 11.6 0.7 0.5 0 None 21/09 PM 10.1 -0.8 0.1 0-1 None 22/09 AM 11.7 0.8 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 10.6 -0.3 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 14.3 3.4 2.2 2 None 23/10 PM 12.8 1.9 2.7 2 None Little Moose MLLW Categories - Minor 17.3 ft, Moderate 20.3 ft, Major 23.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -0.9 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.1 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.5 0.2 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.6 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.7 18-19 None Pond Island MLLW Categories - Minor 17.3 ft, Moderate 20.3 ft, Major 23.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.9 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 11.9 0.6 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.0 2.7 1.6 8-12 None 23/10 PM 13.2 1.9 2.7 19-20 None Panty Lane 2 MLLW Categories - Minor 20.9 ft, Moderate 23.9 ft, Major 26.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 9.6 ft, Moderate 12.6 ft, Major 15.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -0.9 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.2 0.9 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.5 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.4 3.1 1.7 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.4 2.1 2.8 18-19 None Panty Lane 1 MLLW Categories - Minor 19.9 ft, Moderate 22.9 ft, Major 25.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 8.5 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 14.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.7 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.4 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.2 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.8 -0.6 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.4 3.0 1.7 7-12 None 23/10 PM 13.4 2.0 2.8 18-19 None Schoodic Point MLLW Categories - Minor 20.9 ft, Moderate 23.9 ft, Major 26.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 9.6 ft, Moderate 12.6 ft, Major 15.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 12.1 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.0 1 None 22/09 AM 12.1 0.8 -0.2 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.1 2-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.5 8-13 None 23/10 PM 13.1 1.8 2.5 19-20 None Seawall Road MLLW Categories - Minor 17.8 ft, Moderate 20.8 ft, Major 23.8 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 6.9 ft, Moderate 9.9 ft, Major 12.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.7 0.8 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.2 -0.7 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 11.7 0.8 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.6 -0.3 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 13.9 3.0 1.7 7-11 None 23/10 PM 12.8 1.9 2.4 15-16 None Stacked Rock MLLW Categories - Minor 19.9 ft, Moderate 22.9 ft, Major 25.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 8.6 ft, Moderate 11.6 ft, Major 14.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.9 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 10.3 -1.0 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 12.0 0.7 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 1-3 None 23/10 AM 14.2 2.9 1.7 6-10 None 23/10 PM 13.3 2.0 2.8 15-17 None Stonington Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 14.2 ft, Moderate 17.2 ft, Major 20.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.6 ft, Moderate 6.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.2 0.6 0.4 1 None 21/09 PM 9.8 -0.8 0.1 0-1 None 22/09 AM 11.2 0.6 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.2 -0.4 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 13.7 3.1 2.0 3-6 None 23/11 PM 12.2 1.6 1.9 6-9 None Winter Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 14.9 ft, Moderate 17.9 ft, Major 20.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.6 ft, Moderate 6.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 11.7 0.4 0.4 0 None 21/09 PM 10.2 -1.1 0.1 0-1 None 22/09 AM 11.8 0.5 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 10.7 -0.6 0.2 1 None 23/10 AM 14.0 2.7 1.7 2-4 None 23/10 PM 13.2 1.9 2.8 3-6 None Cutler Farris Wharf MLLW Categories - Minor 18.0 ft, Moderate 19.0 ft, Major 21.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.9 ft, Moderate 4.9 ft, Major 6.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 15.9 1.8 0.5 2 None 21/09 PM 14.3 0.2 0.1 1 None 22/09 AM 16.0 1.9 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 14.8 0.7 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 17.9 3.8 1.4 5-8 None 23/11 PM 17.9 3.8 3.0 15-17 None Machias MLLW Categories - Minor 16.9 ft, Moderate 18.0 ft, Major 20.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.1 ft, Moderate 4.2 ft, Major 6.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 14.6 0.8 0.6 0 None 21/09 PM 13.4 -0.4 0.3 0-1 None 22/09 AM 14.5 0.7 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 13.6 -0.2 0.2 1 None 23/10 AM 16.4 2.6 1.5 2 None 23/11 PM 16.9 3.1 3.2 2 None Eastport MLLW Categories - Minor 23.0 ft, Moderate 24.0 ft, Major 25.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.7 ft, Moderate 4.7 ft, Major 5.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 AM 20.6 1.3 0.5 0 None 21/09 PM 19.0 -0.3 0.2 0-1 None 22/09 AM 20.8 1.5 -0.1 1 None 22/10 PM 19.4 0.1 0.1 1 None 23/10 AM 22.6 3.3 1.1 1 None 23/11 PM 23.2 3.9 3.5 1 Minor Roque Bluffs State Park MLLW Categories - Minor 18.9 ft, Moderate 21.9 ft, Major 24.9 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 10.6 ft, Major 13.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 AM 13.9 2.6 0.6 1 None 21/09 PM 12.5 1.2 0.2 0-1 None 22/09 AM 13.9 2.6 0.0 1 None 22/10 PM 12.9 1.6 0.2 1-2 None 23/10 AM 15.9 4.6 1.6 3-7 None 23/10 PM 15.9 4.6 3.4 8-11 None
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 04:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Upper Klondike Highway to Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS FROM ANTELOPE FLATS ON HIGHWAY 26 TO THE RIVER RIM REGION ALONG HIGHWAY 33 EAST OF NEWDALE At 650 AM MST, strong winds with areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility were noted on webcams from Antelope Flats on Highway 26 north to the River Rim area along Highway 33 east of Newdale. Motorists traveling in this region this morning should be prepared for dangerous winter travel conditions with near whiteout conditions at times. Improving conditions will follow later this afternoon. Watch for updates on conditions through the morning. Locations impacted include Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Felt, Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs and Pine Creek Pass. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of blowing snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high 45 to 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...South Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Weather conditions on area highways could change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, with 3 to 5 inches in Star Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 below zero. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...Today until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow on will bring a 2 to 3 inches of accumulation today and create difficult travel conditions with snow and blowing snow.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County Lower Elevations WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow today will bring 1 to 2 inches of accumulation and create difficult travel conditions with snow and blowing snow.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Snow with additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph in the higher elevations. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY .A powerful northwest swell will gradually lower today. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet along north facing shores and 15 to 20 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 07:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, and 2 to 4 inches in Jackson Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains, with 30 mph gusts in the valley. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 PM Tonight until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Warning issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow showers are forecast late this morning through the afternoon. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, possibly 3 inches in some locations. Winds gusting as high 40 to 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Tonight until 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combinations of strong wind gusts with snow and blowing snow Today will create hazardous conditions across southwest into southern Wyoming, especially those travelling along Interstate 80 and Highway 30.
