Oregon Women's Basketball gets fifth win in a row over College of Charleston
Christmas is almost here, which means PAC-12 basketball is right around the corner. And the Oregon Women's basketball team has been on fire since their last loss to North Carolina on Thanksgiving. The Ducks took on the College of Charleston Sunday, for their final home game before the start of...
Oregon Men's Basketball wins third game in a row at home taking down Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks have been on a hot streak since coming home for the final non-conference games of the regular season. Although the Ducks are still suffering from injuries, we have gotten to see lots of leadership from Oregon's returning guards. Rivaldo Soares had 16 points, three...
Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
QB recruit Dante Moore changes commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces he will return to Eugene for one more season with the Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix has announced that he will be returning to Eugene. Nix transferred to Oregon prior to this season where he played four years at Auburn. Nix and the Ducks will take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on...
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Eugene Airport expects uptick in travelers for winter holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
Eugene School District 4J teachers and students win grants for STEM programs
EUGENE, Ore. — With a "fruitful" internet search and a teacher's resourcefulness, Eugene School District 4J's Arts & Technology Academy (ATA) has successfully competed for a grant to grow their schools' STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, according to a press release from 4J. ATA has been awarded...
Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage
EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley, free glass, drink with every blood donation
EUGENE, Ore. — "Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of...
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
Vehicle crash closes both directions on U.S. 20 near downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A crash near downtown Corvallis at Mile Point 1 occurred Sunday, December 18, the Oregon Department of Transportation advises those travelling in the area to avoid U.S. 20, as it may be closed in both directions for the next several hours. ODOT says drivers should watch...
Sign up for volunteer shifts; Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate Wednesday and go on standby for Thursday and Friday this week. Volunteers are needed at all sites. Shuttles will run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
Chabad of Eugene lights menorah to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah
EUGENE, Ore. — A nine-foot tall menorah has been set up in the 5th Street Market alley to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah. Held by Chabad of Eugene, the lighting had members of Eugene's Jewish community, friends, families, and Eugene's mayor Lucy Vinis in attendance. "When [Mayor Vinis] comes...
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 sets 'Burn to Learn' date, training schedule
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Fire District No.2 plans to do a "burn to learn" training exercise on the house located at 2369 Landers Avenue in Roseburg on Feb. 25, 2023, the district said. The training will begin at 10 a.m. Until that day we have several weeks of...
Eugene average gas prices drop another 25 cents
EUGENE, Ore. — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Eugene has fallen 25.4 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. The average price of a gallon of gas in Eugene is $3.66, says GasBuddy. Prices in Eugene are 92.4 cents lower than a month ago and 5.6 cents lower than a year ago.
