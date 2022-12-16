ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

nbc16.com

Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

QB recruit Dante Moore changes commitment from Oregon to UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
BLACHLY, OR
nbc16.com

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Airport expects uptick in travelers for winter holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene School District 4J teachers and students win grants for STEM programs

EUGENE, Ore. — With a "fruitful" internet search and a teacher's resourcefulness, Eugene School District 4J's Arts & Technology Academy (ATA) has successfully competed for a grant to grow their schools' STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, according to a press release from 4J. ATA has been awarded...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage

EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Sign up for volunteer shifts; Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate Wednesday and go on standby for Thursday and Friday this week. Volunteers are needed at all sites. Shuttles will run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Chabad of Eugene lights menorah to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah

EUGENE, Ore. — A nine-foot tall menorah has been set up in the 5th Street Market alley to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah. Held by Chabad of Eugene, the lighting had members of Eugene's Jewish community, friends, families, and Eugene's mayor Lucy Vinis in attendance. "When [Mayor Vinis] comes...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene average gas prices drop another 25 cents

EUGENE, Ore. — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Eugene has fallen 25.4 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. The average price of a gallon of gas in Eugene is $3.66, says GasBuddy. Prices in Eugene are 92.4 cents lower than a month ago and 5.6 cents lower than a year ago.
EUGENE, OR

