Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux is preparing to take office on December 31. He is putting together his team and getting set to hit the ground running. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in that capacity for several mayors. He has been retired for 14 years. Sherricka Fields Jones will serve as Finance Director. She worked at city hall going back to the Cedric Glover administration. Zelda Tucker will serve as City Attorney. She, too has many years of service to the city. All have been appointed on an interim basis.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO