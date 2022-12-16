ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road

Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport

Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
How to Apply for a Job with Shreveport’s New Mayor

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux is preparing to take office on December 31. He is putting together his team and getting set to hit the ground running. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in that capacity for several mayors. He has been retired for 14 years. Sherricka Fields Jones will serve as Finance Director. She worked at city hall going back to the Cedric Glover administration. Zelda Tucker will serve as City Attorney. She, too has many years of service to the city. All have been appointed on an interim basis.
SHREVEPORT, LA
First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino

It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
