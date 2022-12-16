Bundle up and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go early Monday. Fog and frost have both developed across northern California overnight, and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the valley through noon Monday. Visibility of under a mile is being observed in most areas of Butte, Glenn, & Tehama Counties to the south early today. This means you'll want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go and to leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles out on the road. It's going to be very difficult to see while you're driving in some areas early today. Frost is also prevalent across many areas of northern California to start the day. High pressure will be the main driver in our weather pattern across the southwest this week, but wet systems tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring some limited shower chances Tuesday and Thursday. We have fog and frost to start your day, and some areas could continue to have fog limiting visibility through early this afternoon. We had mostly clear conditions overhead overnight, but clouds are also expected to increase early today from the wet systems well to our north. Projections keep us dry today, but do bring some limited shower chances tomorrow. We'll end up mostly cloudy by late morning and will stay cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones have dipped into the single digits to teens overnight. Winds will be modest and out of the north today. Most projections keep our winds under 5mph out of the north for the majority of our region. High temperatures are projected to end up well below average today with the fog and cloud cover limiting our heating into the afternoon. Valley areas will mostly top out in the mid 40's to low 50's, foothill areas will mostly climb into the low to mid 40's, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for limited sprinkles hitting the ground in areas closest to the coast late this afternoon through this evening, but most projections hold off on shower chances until late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO