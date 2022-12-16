Read full article on original website
Ban on flavored tobacco products looms over businesses
CHICO, Calif. - By the end of the week, smoke and vape shops across California will have their shelves cleared off of all flavored tobacco products, and some businesses are already feeling the impact. The vote on banning flavored tobacco products goes into effect on Wednesday, and smoke and vape...
6.4 magnitude earthquake causes widespread damage in Humboldt County Tuesday morning
FERNDALE, Calif. - People in Northern California got an early morning wakeup call Tuesday, with a series of earthquakes along the Pacific Coast. The strongest quake measured 6.4 at 2:34 a.m. 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale in Humboldt County. That was followed by a series of aftershocks in the next...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Morning Clouds And Afternoon Sunbreaks As Winter Begins Wednesday
A weak disturbance brought a lot of clouds to northern California Tuesday, but only small amounts of rain and snow. The weather on Wednesday will be a mild mix of morning clouds and fog along with afternoon sunbreaks. The higher terrain of our region is getting more active weather than the valley or foothills, and only the mountains of Modoc County are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory through 4AM. There will be some areas of fog forming overnight, but the higher clouds will prevent more from forming. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday we'll have morning clouds and fog along with afternoon sunbreaks along with more seasonable highs.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dense fog & areas of frost early Monday
Bundle up and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go early Monday. Fog and frost have both developed across northern California overnight, and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the valley through noon Monday. Visibility of under a mile is being observed in most areas of Butte, Glenn, & Tehama Counties to the south early today. This means you'll want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go and to leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles out on the road. It's going to be very difficult to see while you're driving in some areas early today. Frost is also prevalent across many areas of northern California to start the day. High pressure will be the main driver in our weather pattern across the southwest this week, but wet systems tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring some limited shower chances Tuesday and Thursday. We have fog and frost to start your day, and some areas could continue to have fog limiting visibility through early this afternoon. We had mostly clear conditions overhead overnight, but clouds are also expected to increase early today from the wet systems well to our north. Projections keep us dry today, but do bring some limited shower chances tomorrow. We'll end up mostly cloudy by late morning and will stay cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones have dipped into the single digits to teens overnight. Winds will be modest and out of the north today. Most projections keep our winds under 5mph out of the north for the majority of our region. High temperatures are projected to end up well below average today with the fog and cloud cover limiting our heating into the afternoon. Valley areas will mostly top out in the mid 40's to low 50's, foothill areas will mostly climb into the low to mid 40's, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for limited sprinkles hitting the ground in areas closest to the coast late this afternoon through this evening, but most projections hold off on shower chances until late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Patchy morning fog & the potential for showers Tuesday
Bundle up, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and get your umbrella handy before you head out the door Tuesday. A trough of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring more clouds and the potential for modest showers to northern California Tuesday, but high pressure across the southwest will keep the vast majority of the wet weather to our north. The best chance for showers will be in the Northern Mountains, but valley, foothill and Sierra locations will also have the potential for some very light showers. Snow levels will start out down to 2500' but will climb into the 4500' range in the Northern Mountains. The Sierra and southern Cascades will have snow levels ranging between 4000' to 5000'. Fog has developed across portions of the valley and foothills again overnight, but is not as dense as it was for the start of your Monday. Butte County has the biggest impact from fog to start the day with visibility down to around a half a mile in some areas. Glenn and Tehama Counties could also get more rapid fog development, but those areas are also looking a bit more prone to some very modest showers during your morning commute. Most showers will stay closer to the coast through around noon and then we'll have light shower chances spreading across the remainder of our region from mid day through this evening. We'll all stay cloudy through the entire day Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and single digits to low 30's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be modest and out of the northeast most of the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. Showers are projected to linger into this evening, but will quickly wrap up later tonight.
