Petal Fire Department gives winter heating tips
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt this weekend, and staying warm is everyone’s priority. However, some things could cost you and your loved ones your home. Heating-related fires are more common than you may think. Petal Fire Department Assistant Chief Marion Sims says that...
County prepares for winter weather
The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. 10pm Headlines 12/19. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live recording.
Fire department heating safety tips
Laurel City Council helping residents with dilapidated homes
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
Sheriff speask out about Friday shooting
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel leaders are taking steps to make sure the “City Beautiful” stays that way. The Laurel City Council met for the last meeting of 2022 Tuesday and voted to improve eight dilapidated homes in the area. The city will use money from the USDA and...
Columbia PD gearing up to host soup kitchen Friday
Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Columbia Police Department issued a minor alert: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside...”. So, the Columbia Police Department is hosting a soup kitchen on Friday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Danielle Barber, the executive assistant for the police department, said...
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing. The...
Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Hattiesburg man has been safely located, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. The HPD reported on Tuesday morning that 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, had been located and is safe. Hayes was first reported missing on Monday, December 19, after his girlfriend reported he...
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer...
Holiday pick-up scedules for the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe both the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on the following dates – Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, January 2. Due to the holidays, three weeks of pick-up schedules for garbage, trash and recycling will...
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Columbia Police Department safety app
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest Christmas celebration? In this small town filled with laser, lights, Santa and an ice skating rink.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest holiday celebration?. The answer may be in Columbia, Mississippi, where the town is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, celebrates with laser lights, hosts a downtown Santa’s workshop and even has a real ice skating rink. All of the events are in Downtown...
