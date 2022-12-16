ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County

By Julia Romero
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.

According to NCSO, the shooting took place in the 6100 block of E. Kellogg Road, which is near Evans Road.

The information on the incident was posted on the agency’s website just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area near the investigation.

No other details were released as of Thursday evening.

