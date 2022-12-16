ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Garcia wants Tank Davis to knock Hector “out cold” on Jan.7th

By Sam Volz: Ryan Garcia says he’ll be rooting for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to knock out Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th because he feels it’ll make their still-unsigned April 15th fight bigger for the fans. If Ryan had done his part by taking a quality...
Zurdo Ramirez “froze” against Dmitry Bivol says Oscar De La Hoya

By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya is still trying to make sense of what happened to his fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his lopsided 12 round unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Oscar is saying that Ramirez “froze” in his...
Demetrius Andrade only wants Jermall Charlo

By Craig Daly: Demetrius Andrade is sending a message to Jermall Charlo that he only wants him next after he takes care of his stay-busy fight against Demond Nicholson on January 7th at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) is hoping that Charlo will want...
WASHINGTON, DC
Errol Spence says Tank Davis vs. Crawford would be a “good fight”

By Jim Calfa: Errol Spence Jr. says he likes the idea of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fighting Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Spence says that’s a “good fight.”. He feels Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) can knock out anybody if he catches them clean. If Crawford were to lose to the much smaller Tank Davis, he could never live it down.
Sebastian Fundora open to Errol Spence fight at 154

By Huck Allen: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he’s willing to face Errol Spence Jr at 154 whenever he chooses to move up in weight. Interim WBC junior middleweight champion Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) is waiting potentially for an eventual world title shot against undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo.
Spence wants Frank Martin vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

By Allan Fox: Errol Spence Jr says he’d like to match his fighter lightweight contender Frank Martin against former world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz for his next fight. Whether Cruz would agree to the fight with Martin is unknown because it’s believed that the Mexican fighter...
Shakur Stevenson being positioned to take over 135-lb division after Haney moves up

By Jim Calfa: Bob Arum says he’s putting Shakur Stevenson in a position to capture a belt after undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney moves up to 140 in 2023 following his title defense against Vasyl Lomachenko. Boxing fans would like to see Stevenson matched against Haney before he moves...
David Morrell says Plant vs. Plant = “50-50”, wants winner

By Adam Baskin: David Morrell says he views the Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant vs. David Benavidez match as a “50-50” affair, with both guys possessing the speed & power to win. Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) holds the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title, and he wants to face...
VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua in 2023?

By Geoffrey Ciani: Once upon a time, more than four and a half years ago, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were both undefeated heavyweight champions. In March 2018 Wilder was coming off of a terrific victory against Luis Ortiz, where Wilder had overcome adversity to score a 10th round stoppage to defend his WBC belt. And in April 2018, AJ was coming off of a 12 round unanimous decision victory against Joseph Parker, where he added the WBO belt to go alongside his unified IBF/WBA belts. The stage was perfectly set for a mega bout showdown between Wilder and Joshua for all of the major world titles. But Wilder and Joshua bottled it, and the fight never happened.
Teofimo Lopez next in line for Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez turns down fight

By Craig Daly: Teofimo Lopez is next in line for WBC light welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis after #1 mandatory contender Jose Ramirez turned down his mandated title shot due to him not being happy with the 65-35 purse split in favor of the champ. Teofimo (18-1, 13...
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson & Jose Pedraza vs. Arnold Barboza Jr on Feb.3rd in Glendale, Arizona

By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
GLENDALE, AZ
Jermall Charlo making comeback in 2023

By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo will return to the sport in 2023 after nearly two solid years out of action. The WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) isn’t naming an opponent. Still, he’s aiming high, having already called out Dmitry Bivol and the winner of the Caleb Plant...
TEXAS STATE
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk in the works for March 4th

By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk says they’ve agreed on a deadline of March 4th for the heavyweight undisputed championship fight with Tyson Fury, possibly in the Middle East. Krassyuk says the worst-case scenario would see the Fury vs. Usyk fight take place at Wembley Stadium...
Terence Crawford to Errol Spence: “I’m ready when you want to spin the block”

By Chris William: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford sent a message to Errol Spence Jr on Tuesday on social media, letting the unified welterweight champion know he’s ready to restart negotiations. Some could interpret this as a signal that Crawford realizes he was wrong in walking away from the...
Dmitry Bivol unconcerned about Canelo rematch in 2023

By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol is seemingly indifferent about whether a rematch between him and Canelo Alvarez takes place in 2023. The undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he wants to fight for belts, and he doesn’t want to “depend” on Canelo’s decision on whether he’ll fight him again or not.

