In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police: Oregon City couple missing after failing to return from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon City Police are asking for public help in locating a missing elderly couple. Officials say 83-year-old Richard L. Wise and his wife, 93-year-old Louise M. Wise, left their home in Oregon City to go grocery shopping at 3:30 p.m. The Wises did not return home...
Officer cleared in deadly SE Portland shooting in July 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Southeast Portland back in July. A grand jury returned a not true bill last week and found Ofc. Joshua Dyk’s use of force was justified, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.
Shooting in parking lot of Emanuel Hospital in N. Portland, no reports of injuries: police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say there was a shooting Monday in the parking lot outside of the emergency room at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland. Reports came in at about 1:15 p.m. Monday of gunfire in the 2800 block of North Gantenbein Avenue, at the parking lot for Emanuel’s emergency entrance.
City of Portland to shut off majority of 'Benson Bubblers' as cold arctic air arrives
PORTLAND, Ore. — Most of the famed Benson Bubblers will be turned off as the cold weather comes pouring in. Officials with the Portland Water Bureau say for those who rely on the fountains for drinking water, three of them will stay on. You can find the working bubblers...
Rolling shootout in SE Portland, police say one injured person dropped off at hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one person may have been wounded Saturday night in a shooting involving people in two cars that were driving through Southeast Portland, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 99th Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses said people...
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Northeast Portland; Sandy Boulevard closed for investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed near 141st and Northeast Sandy Boulevard tonight at just about 6:25 p.m. Officers from North Precinct were sent to the crash and upon arrival, found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Vancouver C-TRAN offering free service on NYE
VANCOUVER, Wash. — If you’re heading out to ring in 2023, be safe, plan ahead and let C-TRAN do the driving instead of getting behind the wheel. Transit is a safe, smart alternative to driving, and C-TRAN is offering free service across its entire system on New Year's Eve to help revelers get home safe.
I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions, 1 person killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-84 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy, windy conditions and multiple traffic collisions in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning. The initial closure was announced shortly after 5 a.m., with just the eastbound...
YVYV: Multnomah County Chair elect Jessica Vega Pederson
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're just two weeks from 2023 and the new year brings a new leader to Multnomah County. The position is currently held by Deborah Kafoury. Due to term limits, she couldn't run again for Chair of Multnomah County. Voters elected Jessica Vega Pederson to the position...
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
Transportation agencies urging drivers to be smart during icy weather
PORTLAND, Ore — With snow, ice, and freezing rain all in the forecast for this Thursday and Friday, transportation agencies in the Portland Metro area are urging drivers to be cautious or just stay off the roads altogether. “We really, really need Portlanders to make plans if you don’t...
Agencies at all levels are ready for incoming winter weather, state of emergency declared
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service predicts lows to reach 15 degrees beginning Wednesday evening causing officials to declare a state of emergency starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state of emergency is to alert the public of the life-threatening temperatures the region is expected to experience and give...
Portland's 'Black Santa' spreads cheer to kids and adults alike
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland tradition is back! Black Santa is making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. He is also on a mission to spread cheer and inclusivity during the holiday season. Black Santa originated in Atlanta, Georgia and when the Barber...
PDX gearing up for potential flight disruptions with incoming winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — There have been delays and cancelations at PDX, but so far, most of it is related to weather elsewhere. As far as arrivals, there were 31 delayed flights and 9 canceled as of this afternoon. For departures, there were 12 delayed and 6 canceled. Today we...
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
Man charged with arson in 4 late-night Salem fires was angry about gambling losses
SALEM, Ore. — The investigation into four arson fires set in northeast Salem has been completed, with the suspect claiming he set the fires due to anger over a recent gambling loss. Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz, 28, was arrested and charged with:. Arson in the second degree. Criminal mischief in the...
Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
