Portland, OR

KATU.com

Officer cleared in deadly SE Portland shooting in July 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Southeast Portland back in July. A grand jury returned a not true bill last week and found Ofc. Joshua Dyk’s use of force was justified, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver C-TRAN offering free service on NYE

VANCOUVER, Wash. — If you’re heading out to ring in 2023, be safe, plan ahead and let C-TRAN do the driving instead of getting behind the wheel. Transit is a safe, smart alternative to driving, and C-TRAN is offering free service across its entire system on New Year's Eve to help revelers get home safe.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

YVYV: Multnomah County Chair elect Jessica Vega Pederson

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're just two weeks from 2023 and the new year brings a new leader to Multnomah County. The position is currently held by Deborah Kafoury. Due to term limits, she couldn't run again for Chair of Multnomah County. Voters elected Jessica Vega Pederson to the position...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Transportation agencies urging drivers to be smart during icy weather

PORTLAND, Ore — With snow, ice, and freezing rain all in the forecast for this Thursday and Friday, transportation agencies in the Portland Metro area are urging drivers to be cautious or just stay off the roads altogether. “We really, really need Portlanders to make plans if you don’t...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland's 'Black Santa' spreads cheer to kids and adults alike

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland tradition is back! Black Santa is making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. He is also on a mission to spread cheer and inclusivity during the holiday season. Black Santa originated in Atlanta, Georgia and when the Barber...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
PORTLAND, OR

