NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Russian drones attack Kyiv, as Moscow takes another swipe at Ukraine's power grid
CNN — At least two people were hurt and key infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the latest attempt by Moscow to ravage Ukraine's power supplies. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard around the city early Monday, with alerts sounding...
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the...
Russia's militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down
CNN — Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now...
97-year-old former Nazi secretary sentenced for involvement in more than 10,000 murders
CNN — A 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted for her role in the murder of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, in what could be the final trial of its kind. Irmgard Furchner worked as a stenographer and typist at the Stutthof camp near...
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
CNN — In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her.
No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus
NICOSIA, CYPRUS — A deal for a British man to plead guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife in Cyprus fell through Tuesday amid recriminations between prosecutors and defense lawyers. David Hunter, 75, remains on trial for premeditated murder after the plea deal on the lesser charge collapsed. Hunter's...
Dutch prime minister apologizes for the Netherlands' role in the slave trade
CNN — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday for the Netherlands' "slavery past," which he said continues to have "negative effects." Rutte's comments were part of the Dutch government's wider acknowledgment of the country's colonial past, and an official response to a report entitled "Chains of the Past" by the Slavery History Dialogue Group, published in July 2021.
