ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Russian drones attack Kyiv, as Moscow takes another swipe at Ukraine's power grid

CNN — At least two people were hurt and key infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the latest attempt by Moscow to ravage Ukraine's power supplies. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard around the city early Monday, with alerts sounding...
WRAL

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
WRAL

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp

BERLIN — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the...
WRAL

Russia's militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down

CNN — Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now...
WRAL

No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus

NICOSIA, CYPRUS — A deal for a British man to plead guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife in Cyprus fell through Tuesday amid recriminations between prosecutors and defense lawyers. David Hunter, 75, remains on trial for premeditated murder after the plea deal on the lesser charge collapsed. Hunter's...
WRAL

Dutch prime minister apologizes for the Netherlands' role in the slave trade

CNN — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday for the Netherlands' "slavery past," which he said continues to have "negative effects." Rutte's comments were part of the Dutch government's wider acknowledgment of the country's colonial past, and an official response to a report entitled "Chains of the Past" by the Slavery History Dialogue Group, published in July 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy