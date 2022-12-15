Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett breaks bone in finger Week 15

The Seattle Seahawks lost a disappointing contest on the national stage against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. Even worse, they might be without their No. 1 wide receiver in the near future.

Following the game, coach Pete Carroll confirmed wideout Tyler Lockett sustained a broken finger on Thursday night.

“Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand,” Carroll said. “His index finger. It’s legit and all that. We’ve got to figure out what’s the right way to go.

“I can’t even fathom playing without Tyler.”

Carroll did say that even though he has a broken hand, Lockett is not in tremendous pain.

“He’s such a magnificent football player, ” Carroll continued. “And a member of a team and a member of a community that we’re going to miss the heck out of him – whatever he misses.”

While Carroll did not give a specific timeline for Lockett’s return, he did relay that Lockett told him he expects to be back in just two weeks.

This story is continuing to develop.