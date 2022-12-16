Read full article on original website
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Burbank Doughnut Shop
Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive Ave., according to the...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
Man Charged in Deadly Pursuit, Crash in Westminster
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run with permanent...
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
Woman With Schizophrenia Reported Missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 43 year-old woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Kristine Beverly Davis was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. near Seventh Street and Central...
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
Domestic Violence Suspect Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City
A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident “wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,” said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
Two Suspects Arrested in Jurupa Valley Burglary
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in property from a business in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station learned at noon Dec. 3 about a burglary at a business in the 6300 block of Archibald Avenue, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez.
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion on Burglary, Fleeing Scene in U-Haul Truck
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
Two Arrested in Death of Woman Killed By Stay Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
Man Wounded in Long Beach Stabbing
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening...
