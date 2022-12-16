Read full article on original website
Penguins Release Statement on Passing of Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH - Just days before he was supposed to be honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a number retirement and a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate reception, Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72. The news shocked and hit close to home not just for...
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Is William Nylander Pricing Himself Out of Toronto?. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is pricing himself out of Toronto with his next contract. “Nylander is on pace...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars
Patrick Kane makes more sense for the Bruins than Jonathan Toews. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There was some speculation last week that the Boston Bruins could be interested in Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, but a source said the Bruins would be more interested in Patrick Kane than Toews.
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers
Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Patrick Kane hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future. There are some within the Chicago Blackhawks who think he’ll stay past the trade deadline, and there are others who don’t think he will. If Kane decides he wants a trade by...
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Goran Dragic Calls Out His Teammates After 150-Point Embarrassing Loss: "We’re Not Playing For Each Other.”
Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls were seen as one of the contenders to compete for the NBA Championship this season. Well, it's safe to assume that the Bulls have failed to live up to those expectations by a landslide. As of now, the...
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in three-way deal
The Detroit Red Wings receive Danny O’Regan from Anaheim, and the Florida Panthers receive Givani Smith from Detroit. Del Zotto played 23 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League this season, scoring two goals and 10 points. Center O’Regan played 27 games for the San Diego Gulls this season, putting up three goals and 18 points. The youngest member of the trade, the 24-year-old Smith, is also the only one to have played NHL games this season. He played two games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring zero points.
