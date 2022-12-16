Read full article on original website
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
49ers DE Nick Bosa has been elite, but the “help” has been equally as impressive
The San Francisco 49ers have compiled the best defense in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, spearheaded by defensive end Nick Bosa, who recently became the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. A prime reason why they've had such success? They've consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks while...
49ers Notebook: Kinlaw hoping to play vs. Commanders; Bosa, Warner talk defensive mentality; End-of-season strategy
The San Francisco 49ers opened Javon Kinlaw's practice window today. The defensive tackle has not played since Week 3 due to a setback with his surgically repaired knee. Kinlaw has only appeared in seven games over the past two seasons. However, he hopes to be on the football field with his teammates when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.
49ers open practice windows for Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis, sign CB to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers could be close to receiving a boost along the defensive line. The team officially opened the practice window for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The Niners will have up to 21 days to evaluate Kinlaw during practices and decide if he should be activated off the injured reserve list.
49ers DE Nick Bosa is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has compiled a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season, racking up 15.5 sacks alongside 16 tackles for loss, while spearheading the league's best defense. The betting books seem to believe so as well. Bosa recently eclipsed Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys with...
Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries for today. Guys who won't practice, [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo. [WR]...
