Bentonville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
ARKANSAS STATE
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Warming centers in Fayetteville, Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People can take shelter from the cold at warming centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The Salvation Army's warming centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville will open when temperatures are 34 degrees or below. The 7hills day center in Fayetteville is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ktalnews.com

WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective...
BENTONVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hogs lose two recruits off commitment list

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen two recruits drop off the commitment list thus far today as Wednesday’s early signing period draws nearer. Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, decommitted following a weekend visit to Kansas. Hamm had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 14, 2021. But Dowell Loggains, his key recruiter, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Hamm posted on Twitter he will be committing within the next week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 12-18-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Big week for Arkansas Football with Hogs going out and Hogs coming in on all fronts. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk, the team breaks down all the developing news. We also get into potential transfers and those who will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville

Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
WSMV

Vintage toys stolen from business

Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

