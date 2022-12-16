Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
nwahomepage.com
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
KHBS
Warming centers in Fayetteville, Bentonville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People can take shelter from the cold at warming centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The Salvation Army's warming centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville will open when temperatures are 34 degrees or below. The 7hills day center in Fayetteville is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
ktalnews.com
WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective...
hogville.net
Hogs lose two recruits off commitment list
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen two recruits drop off the commitment list thus far today as Wednesday’s early signing period draws nearer. Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, decommitted following a weekend visit to Kansas. Hamm had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 14, 2021. But Dowell Loggains, his key recruiter, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Hamm posted on Twitter he will be committing within the next week.
Fayetteville Bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
police1.com
Ark. detective struck, killed during police escort for veteran wreath-laying event
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas police detective was killed last weekend after his motorcycle was struck by a truck while serving as a police escort for a Wreaths Across America event. According to KNWA News, Paul Daniel Newell, 51, was one of several law enforcement officers escorting three large...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 12-18-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Big week for Arkansas Football with Hogs going out and Hogs coming in on all fronts. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk, the team breaks down all the developing news. We also get into potential transfers and those who will...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Northwest Arkansas
We’ve had a handful of requests for information on restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so we scoured the internets doing our best to pull a list together. Since lots of places will likely be open at least part of the day on Christmas...
New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville
Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
WSMV
Vintage toys stolen from business
Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
Comments / 0