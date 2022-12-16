Read full article on original website
YMCA holds reception honoring outgoing Executive Director David Richey
Friends and family gathered together Monday to say adieu to Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County Executive Director David Richey. A reception was hosted by board members and staff. Richey is leaving to become the pastor of First Baptist Church of Rector. He recently served as pastor...
Youngest elected mayor, Jaylen Smith of Earle, to speak at Drew County Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
Plans have been finalized for the Drew County Martin Luther King Jr celebration. There will be an MLK Brunch on Saturday, January 14 at 11 am at the VFW Hut. Tickets are $10. The main speaker is Pastor Jerome Pastor, Drew County NAACP Branch 6042 Legal Redress Committee Chair and Pastor of the Great I Am Temple. Tickets are on sale now.
Four Warren Lions Club members honored for combined 95 years of service
The Warren Lions Club recently met and presented several years-of-service letters in recognition of members who have been with the civic club over the last decade and beyond. Four members were honored for a combined 95 years of service to Lions International. The following were recognized and are pictured above:
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
USDA awards Arkansas Forest Resources Center at UAM $3.7 Million for bottomland hardwood forest development
MONTICELLO, Ark.— On December 16, Dr. Homer Wilkes, Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), met with faculty from the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) and the Arkansas Forest Resources Center (AFRC) of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture housed at UAM to award them a grant for $3.7 million. The meeting took place at Five Oaks Ag Research and Education Center in Humphrey, Arkansas, where part of the work for the project will be conducted.
Forecast still predicts plummeting temperatures later this week, Bradley County could see single digits and negative wind chills
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind. A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 51 by noon, then falling to around 35 during the remainder of the day. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Beverly Ann Parrott, 1961-2022
Beverly Ann Parrott, age 61 of Banks, AR passed away on December 19, 2022 at home. She was born on May 24, 1961 in Dewitt, AR to the late Eli and Sadie Lane Chaneyworth. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by Travis and Emogne Tibbett Simpson who raised her, her husband, Doug Norrell, brother, Larry Simpson and sisters, Cathey Waller and Joann Chaneyworth.
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to...
