MONTICELLO, Ark.— On December 16, Dr. Homer Wilkes, Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), met with faculty from the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) and the Arkansas Forest Resources Center (AFRC) of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture housed at UAM to award them a grant for $3.7 million. The meeting took place at Five Oaks Ag Research and Education Center in Humphrey, Arkansas, where part of the work for the project will be conducted.

