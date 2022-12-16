Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
thecomeback.com
Andy Reid makes strong Patrick Mahomes statement
As the 2022-23 NFL season winds down, there are some clear contenders for the league’s MVP Award in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. And while there’s still time for each of them to stake their claim for the award, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is making the case for his quarterback.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
thecomeback.com
Minnesota Vikings sign former first-round quarterback
As the Minnesota Vikings continue their stretch run toward the NFL playoffs, it looks like they’re making a move to add a little bit of depth to the quarterback position behind starting quarterback Kirk Cousins as the team is signing a former top-10 pick at quarterback. According to a...
thecomeback.com
Blake Corum reveals huge NFL Draft update
Blake Corum remains undecided on his NFL future. The star Michigan running back remains 50-50 on whether he’ll enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Corum himself revealed the news Tuesday that he has yet to decide on if he’ll play in the pros or in Ann Arbor next season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Jeff Saturday news
Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the shocking and controversial decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, leading to plenty of criticism from a number of prominent analysts and even current NFL coaches. And after five games, it’s safe to say it hasn’t worked out well for them.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign former first-round wide receiver
It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens don’t have a ton of reliable or proven talent at the wide receiver position this year despite having one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and the team made a big move to try to change that this week, signing a former top-five pick to help bolster that position.
thecomeback.com
Absolutely brutal Packers-Rams bad beat revealed
The Green Bay Packers had the ball at the Los Angeles Rams one-yard line while leading 24-12 with 1:39 left to play during Monday night’s game. But instead of punching it in for another touchdown, the Packers decided to end the game with a series of quarterback kneels. And that decision likely cost some bettors quite a bit of money.
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers announce legendary player’s death
The NFL and Green Bay Packers families lost an absolute legend this week as the legendary wide receiver and tight Gary Knafelc passed away early Monday morning at the age of 90 years old. The team announced the death of Gary Knafelc on Monday morning, paying homage to the Green...
thecomeback.com
Steelers get fantastic Kenny Pickett news
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get a big win on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was held out of the game with a concussion. However, it looks like he will be good to go for the Steelers’ upcoming Christmas Eve matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Justin Fields absolutely blasts horrible officiating
So far this year, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having a breakout season, posting multiple different record-breaking performances and wowing with some absolutely incredible highlight plays. And while he’s surely happy about his success, he’s not exactly pleased with the way his games are officiated. While the...
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones addresses shocking Bill Belichick claims
The New England Patriots suffered a brutal loss on Sunday in one of the most unbelievable endings in NFL history when the Las Vegas Raiders snagged a lateral attempt as time expired and took it all the way in the other direction for a game-winning touchdown. The play led to...
thecomeback.com
Packers make surprising decision on former top-five pick
Given how the Green Bay Packers have struggled on offense this season and the youth and inexperience at the wide receiver position, you would expect the team to hold onto all the talented veterans it can get at that position. But apparently, that’s not the case as the team.
thecomeback.com
Insider reveals Patriots potential Bill Belichick plan
It’s safe to say that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will go down as one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL when all is said and done – even if some think he’s quite overrated. But there’s no question that the Patriots have struggled a bit recently, especially since the departure of Tom Brady.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to coach’s insane response to horrible injury
Dean Pees, the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, rejoined the team for its game against the New Orleans Saints after being hospitalized from a collision suffered during pregame warmups. “Falcons DC Dean Pees has been released from hospital in New Orleans and is headed to the stadium to rejoin...
